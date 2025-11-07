Knowledge Networks Highlights Ethical AI and Inclusive Governance at the UN’s World Summit for Social Development

RegulatingAI Sanjay Puri, President, RegulatingAI at United Nations Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2), Qatar Panel on "Harnessing AI for Inclusive Social Development" co-organised by RegulatingAI and Club de Madrid

“AI can be transformative only when it is transparent, inclusive, and accountable,” ” — Sanjay Puri, President, RegulatingAI

DOHA, MIDDLE EAST, QATAR, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Networks , through its RegulatingAI initiative, played a leading role at the United Nations Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2), hosting a high-level side event on “Harnessing AI for Inclusive Social Development.” The event brought together global leaders and policymakers to explore how Artificial Intelligence can advance fairness, accountability, and inclusion, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Sanjay Puri , President of Regulating AI and Founder of Knowledge Networks, emphasized the need for a human-centered approach to AI governance. He outlined five foundational pillars: localized AI strategies, risk-based regulation, strong data governance, participatory frameworks, and international cooperation. These principles, he noted, will ensure that AI innovation empowers citizens and strengthens social protection systems rather than reinforcing inequalities.The discussion, co-hosted with the Government of Kenya, Club de Madrid, and the Stimson Center, showcased real-world examples of AI improving public service delivery—from Kenya’s M-Pesa-based climate tools to India’s national AI Mission. Participants stressed the importance of global collaboration to build trust in AI systems used in social protection and public administration.“AI can be transformative only when it is transparent, inclusive, and accountable,” said Puri. “At Knowledge Networks, we are committed to advancing global cooperation to ensure that technology strengthens, rather than divides, societies.”About Knowledge NetworksKnowledge Networks is a global platform fostering collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, and civil society to build ethical, inclusive, and sustainable digital futures. Through initiatives such as Regulating AI, Indianness, and the Chief AI Officer (CAIO) Network, it champions responsible innovation and cross-sector partnerships that put people at the center of technology.For media inquiries, please contact:press@knowledgenetworks.org | www.knowledgenetworks.org

