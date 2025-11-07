Knowledge Networks Joins ECOSOCC Pre-G20 Dialogue to Advance Inclusive AI Governance ahead of Johannesburg
Knowledge Networks (RegulatingAI and CAIO Connect) participated in the dialogue to help translate these priorities into action at the G20. “AI is not just another technology. It is an infrastructure of power — shaping how we work, learn, and govern,” said Sanjay Puri, President of Knowledge Networks. “True safety comes when AI systems are inclusive, transparent, and co-governed — and Africa must be at the table shaping that future.”
At Johannesburg, Knowledge Networks will support multi-stakeholder conversations that amplify African leadership in AI — from principles to practice — and will help surface actionable collaborations around capacity building, data equity, and responsible innovation that align with the priorities voiced at the pre-G20 forum. Post-event, KN will synthesize insights for public release to keep momentum beyond the Summit. For interview requests and partnership inquiries, please contact the Knowledge Networks team.
About Knowledge Networks
Knowledge Networks is a global platform fostering collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, and civil society to build ethical, inclusive, and sustainable digital futures. Through initiatives such as Regulating AI, Indianness, and the Chief AI Officer (CAIO) Network, it champions responsible innovation and cross-sector partnerships that put people at the center of technology.
