Influential Women Profiles Jacqueline Niderost: A Trailblazer in Business and Technology Leadership

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Global Innovation and Advancing Growth at Vast View Paradigm as Principal Product ManagerInfluential Women proudly recognizes Jacqueline Niderost in its prestigious 2025 series. A distinguished business and technology leader, Jacqueline boasts over two decades of experience guiding product, program, and project management across global markets. For the past ten years, she has played a pivotal role in advancing innovation and growth at Vast View Paradigm, where she currently serves as Principal Product Manager.In her current role, Jacqueline leads cross-functional teams, including overseas collaborators, and partners with stakeholders to drive large-scale digital transformation initiatives, particularly in the eCommerce and SaaS sectors. Her keen insights and strategic approach have enabled her to oversee significant projects that not only modernize platforms but also enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.Jacqueline’s leadership journey has been marked by five years of focused expertise in business and technology, during which she has successfully implemented platform modernization, Agile adoption, and effective go-to-market strategies. Her efforts have consistently yielded improved efficiency, increased revenue, and heightened customer satisfaction. Notably, her work includes revamping enterprise eCommerce systems, introducing automation and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, and implementing customer-centered design principles—each initiative resulting in measurable business impact and growth.Known for thriving in complex and unstructured environments, Jacqueline excels at simplifying problems, fostering collaboration, and delivering innovative solutions tailored to meet diverse business needs. A passionate advocate for professional development, she has completed advanced leadership training and holds multiple certifications in her field. Additionally, Jacqueline is dedicated to mentoring rising professionals, sharing her wealth of knowledge and experience to empower the next generation of leaders.A proud graduate of the Thunderbird International School of Management, with further advanced studies at Arizona State University, Jacqueline combines a global business perspective with deep expertise in technology, strategy, and execution. Beyond her role at Vast View Paradigm, she is committed to advising startups, mentoring emerging talent, and advancing initiatives that sit at the intersection of product innovation, IT strategy, and business transformation.Jacqueline Niderost’s recognition in the Influential Women 2025 series underscores her remarkable contributions to the fields of business and technology, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps.Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jacqueline-niderost Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

