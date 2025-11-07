Rice & Kendig Named Top Law Firm in 2025 SB Choice Awards

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rice & Kendig Personal Injury Attorneys has been recognized as one of the top law firms in the 2025 SB Choice Awards. This marks the second consecutive year the firm has earned this distinction, having also ranked among the top three lawyers in the 2024 SB Choice Awards.The SB Choice Awards recognize businesses and professionals who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields based on community feedback and professional achievement. The firm's second-place finish in personal injury law, third-place ranking in the law firm category, and second-place recognition as a best place to work highlight Rice & Kendig's ongoing commitment to providing quality legal representation to injury victims throughout Northwest Louisiana, as well as its dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace culture.Rice & Kendig, located at 912 Kings Highway in Shreveport, Louisiana, has served the region for over four decades. The firm specializes in personal injury cases, including vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and premises liability claims.The firm's recent successes demonstrate its dedication to securing meaningful outcomes for clients. Notable achievements include a $5.1 million recovery for a motorcyclist who suffered severe facial injuries and leg amputation, as well as a $4 million settlement for a client whose pre-existing condition was significantly worsened in a rear-end collision.Rice & Kendig operates on a contingency fee basis, ensuring clients pay no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered. This approach reflects the firm's client-centered philosophy and commitment to accessibility.The firm continues to uphold its founding principle of providing skilled legal representation to individuals who have suffered injuries through no fault of their own. The 2025 SB Choice Awards recognition reinforces the firm's standing as both a trusted legal resource and a valued employer in the Shreveport-Bossier community.About Rice & KendigLocated in Northwest Louisiana, Rice & Kendig is committed to representing victims in personal injury matters. Known for its transparency and personalized service, the firm leverages its experienced legal team to fight tirelessly for fair compensation. More information about the firm and its services is available at https://ricekendig.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.