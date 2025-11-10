Commercial Helicopters Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Commercial Helicopters Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the size of the commercial helicopters market. The market, which is projected to expand from $38.32 billion in 2024 to $39.51 billion in 2025, is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The growth experienced during the historic period is due to factors such as the enhanced usage of helicopters in search and rescue (SAR) operations, increased demand for air ambulance services, governmental backing, and a surge in the number of tourist destinations.

The market for commercial helicopters is anticipated to experience consistent growth in the coming years, reaching $45.95 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.8%. Factors propelling this growth includes the increasing need for airborne taxis, surge in air transportation, rising orders for commercial aircrafts, expansion of offshore oil and gas sector, and urbanization. Future trends in this sector include the advancement of drone taxis, the creation of UAV commercial helicopters, application of AI technology, product innovations, incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT), the designing of hybrid-electric demonstrators for commercial tasks, strategic alliances and collaborations, and the establishment of flying laboratories for testing upcoming technologies and innovations.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Commercial Helicopters Market Landscape?

The increase in the utilization of helicopters for emergency medical services (EMS), search and rescue (SAR), and firefighting undertakings is slated to boost the expansion of the commercial helicopters market. Air EMS constitutes a major component of the medical transportation system, aiding in the transport of patients, apparatus, provisions, and medical staff across the medical network for urgent emergency transport and pre-planned extensive transfers. Based on data from the MIT International Center for Air Transportation (ICAT), air ambulances ferry around 400,000 patients with rotary-wing and 150,000 with fixed-wing aircraft annually in the United States, contrasted to 36 million transported by ground. Consequently, the progressively escalating quantity of helicopters in EMS constitutes one of the primary propellants for the augmentation of the commercial helicopters market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Commercial Helicopters Market?

Major players in the Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus SE

• Leonardo SpA

• Russian Helicopters

• Textron

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

• Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

• Robinson Helicopter Company

• MD Helicopters Inc

• Kaman Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Commercial Helicopters Industry?

In an attempt to sustain their competitive edge in the commercial helicopters market, key industry players are strongly focusing on technical innovations. An example of this is Textron's subsidiary, Bell, which has developed an advanced technology called Electrically Distributed Anti-Torque (EDAT) in response to noise issues. This newly developed system promises to improve safety and operational costs while minimizing noise compared to aircraft using traditional tail rotors. The helicopter model 429 incorporates this revolutionary EDAT technology, replacing the conventional rotor configuration with four electrically powered fans located at the rear. This offers substantial benefits over the traditional tail rotor.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Commercial Helicopters Market

The commercial helicopters market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Light-Weight Commercial Helicopter, Medium-Weight Commercial Helicopter, Heavy-Weight Commercial Helicopter

2) By Number Of Engines: Single-Engine, Multi-Engine

3) By Application: Oil And Gas, Transport, Medical Services, Law Enforcement And Public Safety, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Light-Weight Commercial Helicopter: Single-Engine Helicopters, Light Twin-Engine Helicopters, Utility and Observation Helicopters

2) By Medium-Weight Commercial Helicopter: Twin-Engine Helicopters, Intermediate Utility Helicopters, Executive Transport Helicopters

3) By Heavy-Weight Commercial Helicopter: Heavy Lift Helicopters, Multi-Engine Helicopters for Cargo Transport, Search And Rescue Helicopters, Military-Grade Helicopters for Commercial Use

Commercial Helicopters Market Regional Insights

In the Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region from 2024 and is also projected to experience the most rapid growth. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

