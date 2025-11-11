Cedarburg Residents Request Independent Environmental Review of Proposed 13.2-Acre Gauthier Ski Lake Project
Robert Chesney, who has lived on Cedar Creek for 35 years, asked: "What is to stop the creek from going dry?"”TOWN OF CEDARBURG, WI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 100 residents attended the November 5, 2024 Town of Cedarburg public hearing to comment on a proposal by Michael and Stacy Gauthier to construct a 13.2-acre man-made pond that would draw water from Cedar Creek and a groundwater well.
The hearing was held as part of the review process outlined in the Town’s published meeting agenda:
Water Volume and Usage Details
According to reporting from CBS 58, the initial fill volume for the proposed pond is estimated at over 35 million gallons, with ongoing daily draw required to replace evaporation. CBS 58 also noted that this volume is comparable to the annual water use of more than 600 Wisconsin households.
Residents expressed concern that these water withdrawals—combined with Cedar Creek’s seasonally low flow—may affect water levels in both the creek and the surrounding aquifer.
Public Statements Documented in Local News
Local news sources recorded several questions raised by residents during the public hearing. For example, CBS 58 documented comments from long-time residents regarding creek depth, aquifer stress, and long-term management of the proposed pond.
https://cbs58.com/news/cedarburg-residents-voice-concerns-about-proposed-man-made-pond
Statements included questions about whether sustained withdrawal could impact neighboring wells and how the project would be monitored over time.
Cedar Creek’s Environmental History
Cedar Creek underwent extensive federal remediation following historic PCB contamination. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Mercury Marine discharged PCB-contaminated fluid into the waterway between the 1950s and early 1980s. Cedar Creek became part of the Superfund cleanup program, with major remediation completed in 2018 at a cost of approximately $23 million.
EPA Cedar Creek Superfund page:
https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0501103
The EPA reports that the creek has made significant ecological recovery. Residents at the November hearing said that this history underscores the need for careful review of any project that may alter water flow or increase stress on the watershed.
Regulatory Context and DNR Role
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms that landowners may apply for pond construction permits under state law.
The DNR’s public documentation explains that review of private ponds is limited to confirming compliance with applicable statutes and does not automatically include a full environmental impact study for localized hydrological effects.
DNR overview: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Waterways/recreation/ponds
Wisconsin’s water management framework is based on the Public Trust Doctrine, which holds that navigable waters belong to the people of the state.
Groundwater withdrawals are additionally governed by Wisconsin Statutes Chapter 281, defining reasonable use and outlining permit requirements for high-capacity wells.
Community Requests for Additional Review
Residents at the hearing asked state officials to require an independent environmental or hydrological assessment to evaluate potential effects on:
• Nearby private wells
• Flow levels in Cedar Creek during seasonal low-water periods
• Aquifer sustainability
• Habitat stability for fish and other aquatic species
These concerns were raised in written and verbal statements submitted during and after the public hearing. Local news outlets, including CBS 58, reported a significant number of letters, emails, and phone calls from residents seeking additional analysis from state agencies.
Requests for State Response
As of the date of this release, residents report that they are awaiting public responses from both the Wisconsin DNR and the Office of the Governor regarding requests for further review.
The DNR has publicly stated that its review will focus on permit compliance. The Governor’s office has not issued a public statement regarding the project or the requests for additional environmental study.
Background on Cedar Creek and Community Stewardship
Cedar Creek has long played a central role in Cedarburg’s history. Early mills, community parks, and conservation initiatives were built around its shared water resources.
Following the creek’s recovery from federal cleanup efforts, local stakeholders emphasize the importance of safeguarding long-term water sustainability for residential, ecological, and recreational uses.
Residents who attended the November 5 hearing are requesting:
• An independent third-party environmental review
• A hydrological analysis of aquifer and creek-flow impact
• Clear information on long-term oversight and monitoring
• Transparent communication from state offices and regulatory agencies
These requests are based on publicly available data, state regulatory guidelines, and documented local concerns
