Commercial Avionics Systems Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Commercial Avionics Systems Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Commercial Avionics Systems Market Through 2025?

The market size of commercial avionics systems has witnessed significant growth over the recent years. The market, which is projected to expand from $31.62 billion in 2024 to $33.46 billion in 2025, will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The historical period growth can be accredited to factors such as aircraft modernization, needs for regulatory compliance, improved communication systems, demands for fuel efficiency, automation and autonomy, and augmented passenger expectations.

The market for commercial avionics systems is predicted to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, projecting it to escalate to a value of $42.45 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This anticipated growth could be largely due to factors such as cybersecurity issues, environmental legislation, remote operations and condition-specific maintenance, urban aerial transport advancements, and the resurgence of international air travel. Key future trends like next-generation avionics platforms, self-reliant flight systems, electric and hybrid aerial vehicles, onboard entertainment systems, satellite navigation offerings, and health tracking and anticipatory maintenance are also expected to contribute to this growth.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Commercial Avionics Systems Market?

The anticipated growth of the commercial avionics systems market is predicted to be driven by an increase in the number of airline passengers. Avionic systems, which consist of electronic components utilised in aircraft for functions such as communication, navigation, display, management of multiple systems, and other features contribute to the optimised operation of the aircraft, thereby causing a rise in passenger numbers. For instance, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a government agency based in the US, recorded that in March 2023, the airlines in the United States had carried 853 million passengers in 2022, an increment from 658 million passengers in 2021. Therefore, the growing figure of airline passengers fuels the expansion of the commercial avionics systems market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Commercial Avionics Systems Market?

Major players in the Commercial Avionics Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• General Electric Company

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Panasonic Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems PLC

• Safran

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Commercial Avionics Systems Market In The Future?

Top firms engaged in the commercial avionics systems sector are turning their attention towards unveiling sophisticated solutions, such as line-fit connectivity offering, to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Implemented and factory-fitted avionics systems, known as line-fit connectivity solutions, are specifically developed for use in commercial and military airplanes to establish the needed infrastructure and technology to render in-flight connectivity amenities to their passengers. For example, in March 2022, a leading US-based avionics equipment maker, the Astronautics Corporation of America, rolled out AeroSync Mission (AEC115). This connectivity solution is specially designed to ensure safe and integrated wireless data transmission for planes. By acting as a comprehensive air-to-ground data management system, AeroSync Mission (AEC115) aids the easy and secure exchange of information on and off the plane and supports the high-speed transmission of flight, mission, and maintenance data. This system finds its usage in planes serving as avionics systems in both the commercial and military aerospace sectors.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Commercial Avionics Systems Market

The commercial avionics systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Sub System: Flight Management And Control, Health Monitoring, Electrical And Emergency, Communication Navigation And Surveillance, Other Sub Systems

2) By Fit: Retrofit, Forward Fit

3) By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional And Business Jet, Freighter

Subsegments:

1) By Flight Management And Control: Autopilot Systems, Flight Control Computers, Instrument Landing Systems

2) By Health Monitoring: Engine Health Monitoring Systems, Structural Health Monitoring Systems, System Health Management

3) By Electrical And Emergency: Power Distribution Systems, Backup Power Systems, Emergency Locator Transmitters

4) By Communication Navigation And Surveillance: Communication Systems, Navigation Systems, Surveillance Systems

5) By Other Sub Systems: Cabin Management Systems, Display Systems, Data Recording Systems

Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Commercial Avionics Systems, North America featured as the leading region in 2024. The fastest growing region in the forecast period is predicted to be Asia-Pacific. The report encapsulates a variety of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

