Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market to Surge Across USA, Europe, APAC and Saudi Arabia by 2035

CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market is projected to expand from USD 17.2 billion in 2025 to USD 77.2 billion by 2035, registering a robust CAGR of 16.2%, according to new industry insights. Rapid digital transformation, growing patient loads, and increasing investments in data-driven medical systems are propelling the adoption of AI technologies in hospitals, diagnostics, and drug development pipelines.

The United States remains the largest market, supported by robust research ecosystems, advanced regulatory frameworks, and the integration of AI-enabled medical devices within major hospital networks. Meanwhile, India and China are positioned as the fastest-growing regional markets, with forecasted CAGRs of 17.6% and 17.1%, respectively. Both nations are accelerating healthcare digitalization and expanding nationwide telehealth and AI-driven diagnostic programs.

In Europe, Germany is emerging as a leading precision medicine hub, integrating AI-based genomic analytics into clinical decision-making, while Saudi Arabia is advancing AI-powered hospital infrastructure in alignment with its Vision 2030 healthcare transformation strategy.

Market Drivers and Technology Advancements

The need to reduce the operational burden on healthcare professionals is a key market catalyst. As global patient volumes rise, many health systems face critical workforce shortages. AI-driven automation helps streamline clinical documentation, imaging analysis, and administrative workflows—allowing caregivers to focus more time on patient interactions.

Technologies including machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing (NLP) are increasingly relied upon to interpret medical images, support clinical triage, and personalize treatment pathways. The hardware segment accounts for over 60% of market share in 2025, reflecting demand for high-performance computing chips capable of supporting complex medical AI models.

At the application level, robot-assisted surgery represents approximately 30% of the market, driven by enhanced surgical precision and improved postoperative outcomes. Hospitals and integrated care networks represent the largest end-user segment at 60% market share, reflecting the expanding role of AI in hospital-based workflows.

AI Transforming Diagnostics, Documentation, and Drug Discovery

AI-powered medical imaging systems are significantly improving early disease detection. In stroke, cancer, and cardiac care, deep learning models trained on large imaging datasets are now matching or surpassing human-level interpretation. In the United States, platforms such as Aidoc and Arterys are supporting radiologists by prioritizing urgent cases and highlighting abnormalities in real time.

AI-enabled documentation tools also represent a major leap in clinical efficiency. Voice-based NLP platforms such as Abridge and Suki are reducing physician screen time by generating structured clinical summaries directly from patient consultations, integrating them into electronic health record systems without disrupting clinical workflow.

In drug discovery, generative AI and predictive modeling are compressing research timelines from years to weeks. Companies like Xaira Therapeutics, backed by a USD 1 billion investment round in 2024, are building large-scale biological foundation models to streamline molecule discovery and toxicity prediction.

Regional Growth and Strategic Investment

The United States is projected to maintain leadership through strong private-sector R&D partnerships and supportive FDA regulatory pathways. In contrast, growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by national-scale digital health infrastructure modernization, AI in telehealth accessibility, and hospital network expansions.

Saudi Arabia is making targeted investments to develop smart hospitals and fully integrated digital patient records, supporting the long-term expansion of AI-driven clinical systems across the Gulf region.

Additionally, global venture funding in healthcare AI startups exceeded USD 35 billion in the first half of 2024, signaling industry-wide momentum toward data-driven healthcare delivery models.

