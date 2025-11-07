Refrigeration Compressor Market to Surpass USD 29 Billion by 2035 — Demand Surges Across Asia-Pacific and North America

refrigeration compressor market

The global refrigeration compressor market is set to hit USD 29 billion by 2035, driven by energy-efficient systems and natural refrigerant adoption.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global refrigeration compressor market is on track to grow from USD 19.8 billion in 2025 to USD 29 billion by 2035, representing an impressive 46% total expansion and a 3.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth trajectory reflects the world’s accelerating demand for sustainable cooling technologies, modern cold chain infrastructure, and regulatory-compliant refrigerant systems.

According to the latest industry forecast, the market’s total size will expand by 1.46 times over the decade, led by surging demand for energy-efficient compressors, the rise of natural refrigerants such as CO₂ and ammonia, and continued investments in commercial refrigeration and residential HVAC applications.

Refrigeration Compressor Market Overview

From USD 19.8 billion in 2025 to USD 23.6 billion by 2030, the market will add USD 3.8 billion, accounting for 42% of total decade growth. This first growth phase is underpinned by expanding cold chain infrastructure, particularly across food retail and logistics, alongside major technology upgrades in scroll and screw compressors designed for higher efficiency and reduced maintenance.

Between 2030 and 2035, the market is projected to rise from USD 23.6 billion to USD 29 billion, adding another USD 5.3 billion, or 58% of decade-long growth. This next phase will mark the mainstream adoption of natural refrigerant systems, low-GWP compressors, and CO₂ transcritical systems, offering up to 30% energy savings compared to traditional HFC-based units.

Key Market Drivers

Three structural drivers are accelerating this growth:

- Cold Chain Infrastructure Boom: The global cold chain sector continues to expand rapidly, supported by food retail modernization, vaccine logistics, and e-commerce-driven frozen storage.

- Energy Efficiency Regulations: Governments are tightening energy standards, driving demand for variable-speed compressors that reduce energy costs and carbon emissions.

- Natural Refrigerant Transition: Adoption of CO₂ and ammonia systems is gaining momentum as industries move toward compliance with global F-gas phase-down policies and sustainability commitments.

Segment Insights

By Compressor Type:

Reciprocating compressors dominate with a 42% market share in 2025, reflecting their reliability, broad use across supermarkets and cold storage, and cost-effective maintenance.

Hermetic models hold 24% share, serving compact residential and light commercial systems.

Semi-hermetic units represent 12%, catering to medium commercial use.

Open-type compressors maintain 6%, supporting large industrial systems.

By Refrigerant Type:

HFCs & HFO blends continue to lead with 40% share, offering transitional performance benefits and regulatory flexibility.

However, natural refrigerants are rapidly gaining ground, supported by CO₂ and ammonia system innovations designed for industrial and supermarket applications.

By End-Use Industry:

Commercial refrigeration accounts for the largest market segment, driven by supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice chains focused on reducing energy consumption while ensuring temperature reliability.

Residential HVAC follows with 32% share, buoyed by income growth, new housing construction, and energy-efficiency rebates in developed markets.

Explore the full market insights and future trends—read the complete Report today! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3383

Buy Now Report Here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3383

Regional Outlook

India and China lead global growth, recording 5.0% and 4.5% CAGR respectively through 2035.

India’s expansion is fueled by government-backed cold storage infrastructure programs and organized retail growth across urban centers.

China’s momentum stems from its massive food logistics modernization and environmental policies that support low-GWP technology adoption.

The United States follows with 3.6% CAGR, driven by refrigerant phase-down compliance and data center cooling demand, while Germany (2.9%) and Japan (3.1%) sustain growth through advanced efficiency standards and CO₂ compressor leadership.

Emerging markets like Brazil (4.0%) and Saudi Arabia (3.4%) are witnessing strong commercial refrigeration adoption supported by retail modernization and hospitality investments.

Competitive Landscape

The refrigeration compressor industry remains moderately consolidated, led by technology pioneers and OEMs integrating digital efficiency and natural refrigerant compatibility.

Copeland (Emerson) leads the market with its extensive product range and OEM partnerships across commercial and residential sectors.

Bitzer excels in CO₂ and screw compressor technology for large-scale industrial refrigeration.

Danfoss (BOCK) drives innovation in European-engineered compressors with advanced performance characteristics.

Other notable players include Nidec (Embraco), Panasonic, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Controls, and Highly (Midea Group) — all investing heavily in inverter-driven systems, smart connectivity, and region-specific product development.

Sustainability and Future Outlook

The market’s future will be shaped by the global transition toward sustainable cooling. With governments incentivizing the use of low-GWP compressors, the industry is witnessing a transformation toward green refrigeration infrastructure.

By 2035, energy-efficient compressors using natural refrigerants are expected to represent over 60% of new installations, as operators focus on lifecycle efficiency, compliance, and digitalized performance monitoring.

Investment opportunities lie in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where demand for localized production, technician training, and IoT-based system optimization is growing rapidly.

Related Reports:

Wagon Tipplers Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wagon-tipplers-market

Automatic Fire Suppression System (AFSS) Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automatic-fire-suppression-system-afss-market

Industrial Wireless Broken Signal Solutions Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-industrial-wireless-broken-signal-solutions-market

Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

Why FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.