AWARDS FOR CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE PROTECTION OF COMPETITION AND FOR THE BEST STUDENT THESIS WERE PRESENTED AT THE ST. MARTIN'S CONFERENCE.

2025-11-07

During the St. Martin's Conference, Mr. Petr Mlsna, Chairman of the Office for the Protection of Competition, presented Mr. Bogdan Chiritoiu, Chairman of the Romanian Competition Authority, with an award for his long-term contribution to the protection of competition.

Dr. Chirițoiu has been head of the Romanian Competition Authority since 2009. In 2019, he also became a member of the board of the European Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators.

Between 2005 and 2009, he served as an advisor to the Romanian president, who led his country's delegation to the European Union's Economic Policy Committee.

In 2008, Mr. Chirițoiu obtained a PhD in economics in the field of international economic relations, and, also, completed political studies and European studies at universities in Budapest and London. He is currently active as a lecturer at the University of Bucharest, where he teaches public administration and European studies. He is a member of several Romanian and European think tanks, such as the Romanian Society of Political Sciences, the Network of Institutes and Schools of Public Administration in Central and Eastern Europe – NISPA CEE, the Aspen Institute of Romania and the Romanian Academic Society.

Award for student work

The Office has long sought to deepen its cooperation with academia, particularly with law and economics faculties. It not only cooperates on specific projects but also participates directly in teaching activities within individual faculties. On the other hand, it offers internships to students of law, economics, and data science, during which they can gain insight into real-world practice and possibly contribute to the resolution of ongoing cases.

One way of supporting students interested in competition issues is the annual award for the best thesis in this field, which is linked to participation in the St. Martin's Conference and a financial reward. This year, the thesis by Pavlína Adamcová, a student at the Faculty of Economics and Administration at Masaryk University in Brno, was assessed as the best. The award-winning thesis, entitled "Retail-Minus Rule in Telecommunications," deals with the method of calculating the optimal wholesale price in the field of telecommunications services.