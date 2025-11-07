Phlebotomy Equipment Market to See Steady Growth Across APAC, Europe, USA & Saudi Arabia Through 2035

Phlebotomy Equipment Market

FRANCE, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global phlebotomy equipment market is positioned for stable long-term growth as healthcare systems worldwide continue to emphasize diagnostic efficiency, patient safety, and preventive care. The market is projected to increase from USD 14.69 billion in 2025 to USD 21.47 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% through the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, higher diagnostic screening rates, and continual technological innovation in blood collection devices are among the primary drivers shaping industry momentum.

Phlebotomy equipment plays a critical role in obtaining blood samples for disease diagnosis, treatment monitoring, blood transfusions, and research purposes. The sophistication of medical diagnostics has grown substantially across hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and blood banks. As a result, reliable, safe, and comfortable blood collection tools remain indispensable.

Increasing Diagnostic Demand Strengthening Market Growth

An increase in routine health checkups and global preventive healthcare initiatives has led to a notable rise in blood testing volumes. Chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, kidney disorders, and infectious conditions, require continuous monitoring through blood profile examinations. According to the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors, nearly 60% of adult Americans have at least one chronic illness, emphasizing the escalating need for frequent diagnostic assessments.

Meanwhile, government-supported health screening programs and employer-led wellness campaigns in Europe, APAC, and the Middle East continue to reinforce the demand for blood collection supplies.

Advancements in Safety and Patient Comfort Technologies

Healthcare systems and regulatory bodies worldwide are increasingly prioritizing safety enhancements in phlebotomy. Innovations such as safety-engineered needles, retractable lancets, closed-system collection devices, and less-invasive sample techniques reduce both procedural risks and patient discomfort.

A pivotal industry milestone occurred on December 17, 2024, when BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) and Babson Diagnostics announced the expansion of fingertip-based testing systems using BD’s MiniDraw™ Capillary Blood Collection System. This technology enables reliable test results using only a few drops of blood and can be administered by general healthcare staff, reducing dependence on specialized phlebotomists in high-volume settings.

Such innovations support efficiency improvements in urgent care centers, outpatient clinics, and telehealth-supported home care, creating significant expansion opportunities for market participants.

Regional Market Outlook

• United States: Expected CAGR of 4.0% between 2025 and 2035, supported by strong R&D, high diagnostic utilization, and early adoption of safety-engineered devices.

• Europe: Germany and France are key growth markets, driven by modernization of clinical procedures and advanced public health screening infrastructure.

• APAC: China (5.8% CAGR) and India (6.3% CAGR) show strong growth potential due to expanded healthcare access and rising chronic disease incidence.

• Saudi Arabia: Advances in hospital infrastructure and national health modernization initiatives are opening new procurement channels for global manufacturers.

Segment Insights

The phlebotomy supplies segment is anticipated to hold 70.4% market share in 2025, underscoring the essential role of needles, lancets, collection tubes, and bags in recurring diagnostic care. Meanwhile, the hospital end user segment is expected to retain 24.9% market share, driven by increasing inpatient and surgical care utilization.

Competitive Landscape

Tier 1 players, including Cardinal Health, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Medical Corporation, and Medline Industries, Inc., account for 26.1% of market share, with ongoing investments in product development, distribution expansion, and safety enhancement. Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies continue to strengthen the market through cost efficiency, niche offerings, and localized production.

