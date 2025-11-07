Smoot Family Chiropractic Announces Launch of New Spinal Decompression Service for Sciatic Treatment

Smoot Family Chiropractic

Spinal decompression offers a promising alternative for those with disc issues and sciatica. Providing a non-surgical option, we help patients improve their quality of life without invasive treatments” — Dr. Brian Smoot

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smoot Family Chiropractic, led by Dr. Brian Smoot, is proud to announce the launch of their new spinal decompression service , a non-surgical approach to treating sciatica and disc conditions. This innovative treatment provides a natural and effective alternative to surgery, offering patients in the area an opportunity to improve their quality of life without relying on medications or invasive procedures.As one of the few clinics offering spinal decompression in the Salinas area, Smoot Family Chiropractic is dedicated to providing personalized care tailored to each patient's needs. The clinic's approach emphasizes the importance of holistic treatments that focus on improving mobility, reducing pain, and enhancing overall well-being.Key Benefits of Spinal Decompression:Sciatic Pain Relief: Spinal decompression is a highly effective treatment for relieving the discomfort caused by sciatica , helping patients regain pain-free movement.Non-Surgical Solution: Unlike traditional surgery, spinal decompression therapy is a non-invasive procedure that works to gently stretch the spine, easing pressure on affected discs and nerves.Comprehensive Care: This service is part of Smoot Family Chiropractic's commitment to offering a holistic approach to pain management, which also includes chiropractic adjustments and other specialized therapies.Dr. Brian Smoot shares his excitement about the new service: "Spinal decompression offers a promising alternative for individuals suffering from disc issues and sciatica. By providing a non-surgical option, we are able to help our patients improve their quality of life without the need for invasive treatments."Smoot Family Chiropractic's commitment to helping patients extends beyond chiropractic care . The clinic is also offering a Black Friday Special for Maintenance Patients, encouraging both new and returning clients to take advantage of discounted services.The clinic has been a staple in the Salinas community, with Dr. Smoot having previously served on the board of Tatum's Garden for seven years, a charitable organization dedicated to providing support for children in need. Although not currently on the board, Dr. Smoot's ongoing involvement in community initiatives reflects his dedication to giving back.About Smoot Family Chiropractic:Smoot Family Chiropractic provides comprehensive chiropractic care with a focus on personalized treatment plans that address the unique needs of each patient. With a commitment to improving patients' quality of life, Smoot Family Chiropractic offers non-surgical solutions to conditions like sciatica, neck pain, and disc issues. Located in Salinas, CA, the clinic prides itself on providing caring, professional, and effective treatments to help patients feel their best.For more information on spinal decompression therapy or to schedule an appointment, visit www.smootchiropractic.com or call 831-751-3939.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.