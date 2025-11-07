East Valley Chiropractic Launches Community Drive to Support Local Kids and Families

East Valley Chiropractic

We believe in caring for our neighbors, and these drives are a way for us to give back and bring the community together.” — Dr Ty Hall

APPLE VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Valley Chiropractic is proud to announce two upcoming community initiatives designed to support children and families in need during the fall and winter seasons.From now through the end of October, East Valley Chiropractic is hosting a Snack Pack Drive. Community members are encouraged to donate non-perishable, kid-friendly snacks that will be distributed to children who might otherwise go without.Beginning in November and running through December, the practice will shift its focus to a Hats and Mittens Drive. All collected items will be donated to help keep children warm during the colder months.“Our practice has always been about more than just health and wellness inside the office,” said Dr Ty Hall, chiropractor and owner of East Valley Chiropractic. “We believe in caring for our neighbors, and these drives are a way for us to give back and bring the community together.”Donations can be dropped off at East Valley Chiropractic’s office 14050 Pilot Knob Rd, Suite 120, Apple Valley, MN 55124 . Everyone is welcome to participate, whether or not they are a current patient.For more information on how to get involved, please visit eastvalleychiro.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.