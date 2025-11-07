Renaud Chiropractic Announces Christmas Toy Collection Drive in Collaboration with Hope Sanger to Benefit Needy Children

Renaud Chiropractic Clinic

SANGER, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaud Chiropractic Clinic, led by Dr. Fred Renaud, is excited to announce its upcoming Christmas Toy Collection Drive, running from December 1st to December 17th. In collaboration with Hope Sanger, this initiative aims to bring holiday joy to local children in need, and the community is invited to participate in this meaningful event.As part of Renaud Chiropractic Clinic's ongoing commitment to being patient-centered and supporting the local community, the clinic will be collecting toys for children of all ages. The toys will be distributed to local families facing financial challenges, ensuring that every child in the community has a brighter holiday season."We believe that this time of year is all about giving back to the community that has supported us," said Dr. Fred Renaud, Chiropractor at Renaud Chiropractic Clinic. "By hosting this toy collection, in collaboration with Hope Sanger, we aim to make the holiday season a little brighter for children and families in need. It's a small gesture that can have a big impact."The clinic, located at 2637 Jensen Ave., Suite C, Sanger, CA , encourages residents of Sanger and surrounding areas to bring their toy donations during office hours. The event will run from December 1st to December 17th, providing ample time for individuals to contribute and make a difference.Renaud Chiropractic Clinic is deeply involved in charitable work and social causes, focusing on supporting local families and uplifting the community through acts of kindness and service. Dr. Renaud and his team believe in the importance of giving back and are proud to contribute to meaningful causes like this toy collection drive.For more information about the Christmas Toy Collection Drive or to learn more about Renaud Chiropractic Clinic's services , visit their website at www.renaudchiropractic.com or call 559-875-4000.

