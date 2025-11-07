TRUEiGTECH Presents Institutional-Grade Vision for Prediction Market Platforms

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRUEiGTECH is advancing its prediction marketplace stack to support the institutional adoption cycle as this industry enters a regulated, capital-backed phase. The company outlines its technology and compliance roadmap as event-driven trading continues to blend the iGaming, fintech, and digital asset sectors.The global prediction marketplace industry is quickly becoming one of the most dynamic frontiers, representing the merger of the iGaming and fintech sectors. With prediction marketplace like Polymarket and Kalshi gaining traction through new regulatory approvals, partnerships, and funding rounds, technology enablers such as TRUEiGTECH are moving to define the software architecture that will support the industry’s next phase.Momentum Driven by Capital and ComplianceJurisdictions and countries are setting new precedents with the prediction marketplaces. Polymarket’s return to the USA after a long ban is a testament to this segment’s growing interest.Over the past 12 months, prediction markets have transitioned from niche crypto experiments to regulated trading environments. Where the U.S. authorities have reintroduced frameworks for event-based contracts, there are institutional investors backing compliant trading exchanges. Analysts suggest that, as state-level regulation evolves, the segment could become a notable contributor to local revenue and a testing ground for real-time data-driven market structures.In this shifting landscape, TRUEiGTECH is emerging as a systems and software partner for enterprises, exchanges, and regulators seeking to build market-ready platforms that meet regional compliance standards.“Institutional engagement is changing expectations around transparency, latency, and regulatory defensibility,” said a TRUEiGTECH spokesperson. “The next generation of prediction markets will look more like real financial infrastructure than experimental Web3 apps.”Core Infrastructure for Prediction Ecosystems - Ish BalIsh Bal is the Product and Technology Head at TRUEiGTECH and describes the company’s current stand and future position towards the market. TRUEiGTECH is working on creating the connective bridge for the prediction markets. The iGaming software development company ’s platforms emphasize low-latency matching, transparent settlement, and modular compliance controls that can adapt to both fiat and tokenized environments.By incorporating explainable machine learning, TRUEiGTECH directly enhances user confidence. For instance, in scenarios where transparent risk scoring could prevent liquidity crunches, users are reassured by the system's ability to provide a clear understanding of how decisions are made. This underscores the trust ethos, foundational to blockchain's capabilities, giving users greater confidence in the platform's transparency and reliability.Bal adds, “We’re embedding explainable machine learning into market risk and liquidity models, ensuring marketplaces remain liquid and fair even under volume surges. The real differentiator will be technical resilience and transparency.”TRUEiGTECH’s prediction marketplace architecture allows clients to deploy political, macroeconomic, and sports-based markets through templated event creation tools with regional rule sets, audit trails, and Oracle integrations, effectively bridging the infrastructure gap between regulated exchanges and Web3-native systems.The roadmap includes advanced monitoring dashboards, automated settlement reconciliation tools, and cross-venue liquidity bridges that enable seamless market expansion.Institutional Partnerships and Growth Tracks - Prish KumarPrish Kumar leads TRUEiGTECH in growth strategy and notes that the increasing institutional interest is creating parallel demand for data licensing, syndicated liquidity, and white-label deployment models.Mr. Kumar adds, “We’re forming distribution and hosting agreements with regulated exchanges and data providers globally,” Kumar says. “That’s how prediction markets transition from isolated products to an interconnected financial ecosystem.”The company is also pursuing collaborations with market data vendors, exchange operators, and enterprise custody providers to help prediction markets function within traditional trading environments.Regulation as Competitive Advantage - Raj ThomasRaj Thomas is leading TRUEiGTECH as a compliance head and is observing the rapid changes in the prediction marketplace industry. The next few years of this industry will not be defined by speculative enthusiasm, but more by regulatory sophistication. As a result, the company is researching and building a compliance toolkit leading to easy auditability, rule configuration, and certification workflows.He adds that “Regulation isn’t a hurdle but needs to be seen as a foundation for trust,” Thomas explains. “Our mission is to equip exchanges and institutions with software that’s both innovative and defensible in any jurisdiction.”TRUEiGTECH intends to position compliance tooling as a commercial differentiator, helping operators accelerate licensing conversations and build regulator-ready environments from day one.About TRUEiGTECHTRUEiGTECH develops enterprise-grade prediction marketplace and market infrastructure software. Its modular platform integrates low-latency order matching, oracle-agnostic data connectivity, and configurable compliance engines to support both fiat and tokenized models. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, serving clients across the U.S., Europe, and emerging markets.

