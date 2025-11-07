EU Demand for Animal Feed Additives Expected to Reach USD 14.2 Billion by 2035, Driven by Precision Nutrition

Demand for Animal Feed Additives in EU

EU demand for animal feed additives is set to grow, driven by livestock productivity, health trends, and sustainable farming practices.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for animal feed additives across the European Union is projected to increase from USD 10.8 billion in 2025 to USD 14.2 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.8%, according to the FMI Food Intelligence Database. The growth trajectory reflects the shift toward sustainable livestock production systems, data-driven animal nutrition, and a strong focus on feed efficiency.

A rising livestock population remains the primary driver, with volume growth projected to account for the largest contribution to market expansion during the next decade.

Steady Value Growth Supported by Consumption and Premium Additives

From 2025–2030, the market will be led mainly by volume demand due to widespread additive usage in poultry, swine, and cattle feed. Between 2030–2035, the market is expected to see a slight lift in price realization as manufacturers introduce specialized and high-value additives, including probiotics, enzymes, and vitamins.

“The EU feed additives market represents stable and predictable annual revenue opportunities—powered by nutrition science, sustainability regulations, and advanced livestock management practices.”

— FMI Food Intelligence Analyst

Quick Market Snapshot (EU)

Market Value 2025 USD 10.8 Billion

Forecast 2035 USD 14.2 Billion

CAGR 2.8%

Leading Additive Type Nutritional (62.0%)

Top Form Segment Powder (58.0%)

Key Regions Western & Central Europe

Why Demand is Growing

Industrial feed manufacturers account for 65–70% of additive consumption. Small feed producers and farms contribute the remaining 30–35%, reflecting stronger awareness of animal health, productivity, and welfare enhancement.

Key growth drivers include:

• Rising expectations for animal nutrition and welfare

• Adoption of data-driven livestock nutrition and precision farming

• Regulatory push for feed safety, traceability, and environmental sustainability

Livestock producers are increasingly replacing traditional feed supplements with specialty additives that enhance immunity, digestive health, nutrient absorption, and environmental efficiency.

Segmental Highlights

▸ By Additive Type — Nutritional Additives Lead with 62.0% Share

This segment includes vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes, supported by EU livestock farming’s emphasis on optimized nutrition and welfare.

Benefits driving dominance:

• Better bioavailability

• Higher feed conversion efficiency

• Ability to tailor feed mixtures by species and growth cycle

▸ By Form — Powder Additives Hold 58.0% Share

Powder blends, premixes, and micro-encapsulated forms dominate due to:

• Easy integration with commercial feed mixing systems

• Longer shelf life and better handling during transport

Key Market Trends

• Growing adoption of natural and organic additives such as probiotics and antioxidants

• Precision livestock farming with automated monitoring and data-based feed adjustments

• Increasing regulatory and sustainability alignment with EU feed safety and animal welfare norms

Regional Demand Outlook (EU Major Markets)

Country CAGR (2025–2035)

Germany 3.0%

Spain 3.0%

Netherlands 2.8%

France 2.8%

Italy 2.7%

Rest of Europe 3.1%

Germany leads with a 23.1% market share, supported by advanced agricultural technology and strong feed safety compliance.

Spain shows high growth due to intensive livestock farming, while France leverages additives to improve dairy and poultry efficiency.

The Netherlands stands out for innovation in sustainable livestock systems.

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive and innovation-driven, with key players including:

• dsm-firmenich

• Evonik

• Adisseo

• BASF

• Nutreco

• Cargill

• Alltech

• Kemin Industries

• Novus International

• Regional European Producers

Manufacturers are expanding production capabilities, developing natural and precision nutrition additives, and increasing certifications to meet evolving EU regulations.

