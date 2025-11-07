European Spirulina Extract Demand to Reach USD 241.8 Million by 2035 as Nutraceutical Adoption Surges Across the EU

EU Spirulina Extract Market

The demand for Spirulina Extract in the EU is projected to grow steadily, driven by rising health awareness and expanding nutraceutical applications.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European spirulina extract market is poised for robust expansion, projected to grow from USD 135.0 million in 2025 to approximately USD 241.8 million by 2035, reflecting an absolute increase of USD 106.7 million. According to Future Market Insights, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0%, driven by rising health-consciousness among consumers, increasing preference for natural and organic nutritional products, and growing adoption of plant-based protein alternatives.

The overall market size is anticipated to nearly double over the next decade, supported by expanding modern retail and e-commerce distribution channels across EU member states. Superfood trends, preventive healthcare awareness, and premium product positioning are fueling the adoption of spirulina extract in dietary supplements, functional foods, and nutraceutical applications.

Market Insights and Growth Phases

Between 2025 and 2030, the EU spirulina extract market is expected to increase from USD 135.0 million to USD 161.1 million, representing 24.5% of the total decade-long growth. This period will be shaped by:

• Accelerating superfood adoption across European wellness markets.

• Consumer awareness of spirulina’s nutritional density and health benefits.

• Growth in natural protein supplements and health-focused retail infrastructure.

From 2030 to 2035, the market is forecast to surge from USD 161.1 million to USD 241.8 million, accounting for 75.5% of total growth. This phase will witness:

• Mainstream retail integration and advanced extraction technologies.

• Development of application-specific formulations for nutraceuticals and cosmetics.

• Expansion of premium organic and sustainable product segments.

Product Segmentation

• Powder dominates with 55% market share in 2025, driven by versatile applications, dosage customization, and superior handling properties for large-scale manufacturing. Powder formulations offer European manufacturers flexibility, shelf stability, and compliance with EFSA regulations.

• Liquid and tablet/capsule formats serve niche requirements for functional foods, beverages, and wellness applications, complementing the dominant powder segment.

Application Segmentation

• Nutraceuticals lead with 42% market share, reflecting strong adoption in dietary supplements, health products, and wellness formulations. Within nutraceuticals, dietary supplements account for 25%, health products 12%, and wellness formulations 5%.

• Food & beverage, cosmetics, and animal feed applications are emerging segments, supported by rising consumer demand for functional and natural ingredients.

Key Market Drivers

1. Preventive Healthcare and Wellness Trends: European consumers increasingly prioritize natural nutrition for disease prevention, supporting broader adoption of spirulina extract.

2. Advanced Extraction and Quality Enhancement: Innovations in bioavailability, potency, and purity are enabling manufacturers to produce high-quality, scientifically validated spirulina formulations.

3. Organic Certification and Sustainability: Growing demand for certified organic products drives investment in sustainable cultivation, traceable supply chains, and environmentally responsible production.

Regional Insights

• Germany: Market leader with 30.4% share in 2025; strong health supplement infrastructure and regulatory framework drive steady CAGR of 5.8%.

• France: 20.7% share; premium wellness products and superfood awareness contribute to 5.9% CAGR.

• Italy: 16.3% share; integration with traditional wellness practices fuels 6.0% CAGR.

• Spain: 9.6% share; innovation and Mediterranean wellness trends drive 6.2% CAGR.

• Netherlands: 6.7% share; organic leadership and consumer preference for sustainable superfoods underpin 6.1% CAGR.

• Rest of Europe: Fast-growing markets across Nordic and Eastern Europe with emerging superfood adoption lead to 6.3% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

The European spirulina extract market is highly competitive, featuring multinational superfood corporations, regional producers, and specialty organic brands. Key players include:

• DIC Corporation

• Cyanotech Corporation

• Parry Nutraceuticals

• Sensient Technologies

• Regional organic and specialty extract manufacturers

Companies are investing in advanced extraction technologies, organic sourcing, quality enhancement, and direct-to-consumer distribution platforms to capture market share. Strategic acquisitions, portfolio expansions, and professional wellness partnerships are central to growth strategies.

To Explore Detailed Market Data, Segment-Wise Forecasts, and Competitive Insights, Request Sample Report. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-27147

To Access The Full Market Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, And Analyst Support, Purchase The Complete Report Here. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/27147

Conclusion

With accelerating preventive health trends, increasing superfood awareness, and expanding premium wellness channels, the European spirulina extract market is set for substantial growth. Manufacturers focusing on high-quality, bioavailable, organic, and sustainably sourced spirulina extract formulations are expected to benefit most from evolving consumer preferences and regulatory frameworks across the EU.

Browse Related Insights

Spirulina Protein Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/spirulina-protein-market

Spirulina Extract Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/spirulina-extracts-market

Spirulina Powder Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/spirulina-powder-market

Why FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.