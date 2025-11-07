European Union Mezcal Market Expected to Double, Surging to USD 209.1 Million by 2035 at 7.4% CAGR

Demand for Mezcal in EU

Demand for mezcal in the European Union is set to rise steadily, driven by growing consumer interest in premium and artisanal spirits.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for mezcal—Mexico’s most artisanal agave spirit—is gaining extraordinary momentum across the European Union. According to newly released data from Future Market Insights (FMI), EU mezcal sales are projected to grow from USD 102.4 million in 2025 to USD 209.1 million by 2035, generating an absolute growth opportunity of USD 106.7 million over the decade. This marks 104.2% total growth, propelled by rising cocktail sophistication, premium spirit adoption, and consumers’ increasing attraction to authentic, handcrafted beverages.

The European mezcal category is benefiting from a cultural shift: consumers now seek “meaningful spirits”—those with origin, craft, human storytelling, and transparency behind production. Mezcal checks all the boxes.

Premiumization Fuels Category Acceleration

Between 2025 and 2030, mezcal sales are expected to jump from USD 102.4 million to USD 143.6 million, contributing 38.6% of total projected value creation. The second half of the decade will see even faster acceleration, adding USD 65.5 million in new market value from 2030–2035, driven by retail expansion, premium aged mezcal releases, and collector-oriented limited editions.

From 2020 to 2025, EU mezcal already expanded at 6.8% CAGR, showcasing strong consumer adoption and rising bartender education on agave-based spirits.

“Today’s European consumer is not just drinking mezcal; they are discovering mezcal,”

— Lead Analyst, Beverages & Spirits Research, FMI.

Key Growth Drivers

• Rising cocktail culture across Europe’s major capital cities.

• Strong premiumization trend in spirits—consumers willing to pay more for craftsmanship.

• Interest in authentic, traceable, sustainable production stories.

• Growing influence of Mexican cuisine and agave-focused bars.

Segment Insights – Joven Mezcal Dominates Bar Programs

Product Type Share (2025):

• Joven mezcal leads with 57% share, retaining its leadership even as aged mezcal grows.

Joven mezcal’s dominance is rooted in authenticity and versatility—bartenders prefer it in cocktails due to the pure smoky agave profile without barrel influence.

Key advantages of the Joven segment:

• Pure agave character & terroir expression

• Higher versatility for cocktails

• Greater price accessibility supporting trial adoption

Espadín Remains the Powerhouse Agave Variety

Agave Source Share (2025):

• Espadín holds 78% share, expected to remain market-dominant even as wild varietals grow.

Espadín mezcal supports commercial scalability and stable pricing, allowing the market to expand beyond niche collectors into mainstream premium spirits consumers.

Where Europeans Prefer to Drink Mezcal

Distribution Channel Share (2025):

• On-trade (bars & restaurants): 58%

• Off-trade (retail): 42%

Bars and premium restaurants are the epicenter of discovery, and bartender advocacy continues to be one of the strongest market accelerators.

100% Agave Mezcal Becoming the New Standard

Concentration Share (2025):

• 74% of mezcal sold in EU is 100% agave, rising to 76% by 2035.

Consumers increasingly demand purity, traceability, and authenticity—positioning 100% agave mezcal as the premium default.

Country-Level Growth Highlights (CAGR 2025–2035)

Netherlands 8.5% (fastest)

Italy 7.7%

France 7.6%

Germany 7.3%

Spain 7.0%

The Netherlands leads in experimentation and premium cocktail culture, whereas Germany remains the single biggest market by revenue.

Competitive Landscape

The EU mezcal ecosystem is evolving from niche importers to structured premium spirits portfolios.

Market share (2025):

• Pernod Ricard — 16%

• Campari Group — 12%

• LVMH — 8%

• Diageo — 7%

• Rémy Cointreau — 5%

Competition revolves around:

• producer partnerships in Mexico,

• bartender education programs, and

• traceability + origin storytelling.

Looking Ahead

With double-digit premium spirit consumption growth and continual infusion of artisanal Mexican culture into Europe’s culinary landscape, mezcal is shifting from a niche discovery to a permanent premium spirits category.

