Musician and Screenwriter Sarantos Announces New Psychological Thriller Screenplay, “He’s Easy to Like”

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed recording artist, author, and screenwriter Sarantos has released his latest creative work, a gripping psychological thriller screenplay titled “He’s Easy To Like.” Described as Gone Girl meets The Gift, the film delves into the quiet horror of modern suburbia—where politeness and perfection conceal a meticulous killer.The story centers on Tom Marshall, a soft-spoken suburban dentist whose calm, gentlemanly demeanor hides a terrifying obsession with order. When his wife’s cruel, manipulative family begins dying in a series of “accidents,” Tom’s mask begins to crack—and his wife Cara realizes she may be the next name in his ledger.“He’s Easy To Like” is a masterclass in restrained terror and emotional precision, built around two powerhouse roles and a single, haunting question: What if the monster you fear most never raises his voice?“This story isn’t about violence—it’s about control,” says Sarantos. “I wanted to explore the kind of evil that doesn’t scream, it whispers. The kind that hides behind kindness, professionalism, and love.”Known for his boundary-pushing career as a Recording Academy member, author, and humanitarian, Sarantos brings the same cinematic emotional depth from his music into his writing. With He’s Easy To Like, he crafts a world where morality and madness blur into one suffocatingly polite nightmare.“We live in a world obsessed with being perfect,” Sarantos adds. “This screenplay is my way of asking—what happens when the pursuit of perfection turns deadly? When the need to be good becomes the reason to do something terrible?”Industry insiders are already calling He’s Easy To Like a “contained, awards-ready thriller” — ideal for prestige streaming platforms, boutique studios, or visionary directors who specialize in elegant psychological suspense.Shot largely within one home, the story’s claustrophobic tension, sharp character work, and moral ambiguity position it perfectly within the elevated thriller market that has made hits of Gone Girl, The Invisible Man, and The Gift.Sarantos’ work has earned him global recognition for blending emotional vulnerability with sharp social insight, and He’s Easy To Like continues that legacy—delivering both a chilling character study and a mirror held up to modern relationships.“I think the most frightening villains are the ones who mean well,” says Sarantos. “Tom Marshall doesn’t see himself as a monster—he sees himself as a savior. And that’s where the true horror lies.”He’s Easy To Like is currently seeking production partners and festival consideration, with a powerful 2-minute AFM pitch video now available on YouTube and ISA.For interview requests, media coverage, or screenplay inquiries, contact Sarantos at or visit [Insert website or ISA profile link].About Sarantos:Sarantos is a Chicago-based artist, Recording Academy member, and multi-genre creative whose work spans music, literature, and film. With over 1,000 original songs, screenplays, and short stories to his name, his mission is to tell deeply human stories that blend heart, truth, and catharsis.Press Contact:

