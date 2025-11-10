Laser Weapon Systems Market Expanding With $9.35 Billion at 8.9% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Laser Weapon Systems Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for laser weapon systems has experienced significant growth in recent years. The market, which is predicted to rise from $6.14 billion in 2024 to $6.66 billion in 2025, will benefit from a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This growth in the historic period is due to factors such as developments in military drones, an increase in aerial assaults, government initiatives, and escalated investments in defense and military sectors.

We predict significant expansion of the laser weapon systems market in the coming years, with its value expected to touch $9.35 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The projected surge during the forecast period is largely because of factors like escalating defense budgets, advancements in artificial intelligence, amplified research and development efforts, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The forecast period is likely to see trends like investment in the incorporation of artificial intelligence, use of Helios for heightened energy capability, manufacturing of novel laser weapons, amalgamating high-energy lasers, and the creation of a laser weapon system demonstration.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Laser Weapon Systems Market?

The escalation in defense expenditures contributes greatly to the growth of the laser weapon systems market within the anticipated period. The increase in these budgets empowers governments to investigate new technologies and incorporate groundbreaking products to bolster and advance their nation's security. For instance, in March 2023, the United States Department of Defense stated that the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget allocation for the Department of Defense (DoD) totals $842 billion, displaying a $26 billion augmentation in contrast to FY 2023, and a significant $100 billion hike from FY 2022 levels. Consequently, this escalation in defense budgets fuels the expansion of the laser weapon systems market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Laser Weapon Systems Market?

Major players in the Laser Weapon Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Leidos Holdings Inc.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• General Atomics

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems

• BlueHalo

• Saab

What Are The Top Trends In The Laser Weapon Systems Industry?

The laser weapon systems market is being moulded by the escalating research and development activities in laser weaponry. The exploratory efforts in this field chiefly revolve around devising systems that can target then obliterate threats with the help of lasers, such as missiles and drones. The improvement of laser weapons is driven by original research and development (R&D) in laser technology, improving the targeting accuracy and promoting energy efficiency. For instance, in July 2024, a new stream of production for a laser weapon that targets anti-aircraft was commenced by Hanwha Aerospace, a South Korean manufacturing firm. This new model, labelled the Block-I anti-aircraft laser weapon, is set to pinpoint small UAVs accurately by leveraging fiber-optic laser technology and run silently, eliminating the need for ammunition. Each firing round costs around USD1.45, and it went into production in July 2024, with the anticipation of completion by 2026.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Laser Weapon Systems Market Segments

The laser weapon systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Laser Designator, Lidar, 3D Laser Scanning, Laser Range Finder, Ring Laser Gyro, Laser Altimeter

2) By Technology: Solid State Laser, Chemical Laser, Free Electron Laser, Chemical Oxygen Iodine Laser, Tactical High Energy Laser, Others

3) By Application: Air Based, Ground Based, Sea Based

Subsegments:

1) By Laser Designator: Ground-Based Laser Designators, Airborne Laser Designators

2) By Lidar: Airborne Lidar Systems, Ground-Based Lidar Systems

3) By 3D Laser Scanning: Static 3D Laser Scanners, Mobile 3D Laser Scanners

4) By Laser Range Finder: Handheld Laser Range Finders, Vehicle-Mounted Laser Range Finders

5) By Ring Laser Gyro: Fiber-Optic Ring Laser Gyros, Solid-State Ring Laser Gyros

6) By Laser Altimeter: Ground-Based Laser Altimeters, Airborne Laser Altimeters

Which Regions Are Dominating The Laser Weapon Systems Market Landscape?

The Laser Weapon Systems Global Market Report 2025 reveals North America as the dominant region for the given year and anticipates it as the region with the quickest growth in the upcoming period. The report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

