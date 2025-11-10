Demand for Land based Defense Equipment Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $62.02 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Land based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Land based Defense Equipment Market Be By 2025?

The market size for land-based defense equipment has seen substantial growth in the past few years. It's set to grow from a value of $43.32 billion in 2024 to $46.33 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include an increase in military budgets, ongoing geopolitical pressures, changes in the threat landscape, strategic partnerships, and operational demands.

It is anticipated that the market size for land based defense equipment will experience robust growth in the upcoming years, escalating to a value of $62.02 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This projected increase during the forecast period can be associated with emerging threats, allocated budgets, the global security climate, international cooperation, and modernization tactics. Notable trends for this period are predicted to encompass worries about cybersecurity, technological breakthroughs, advanced technology, electrification and hybridization, in addition to unmanned systems and robotics.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Land based Defense Equipment Market Landscape?

The projected economic development in emerging economies is anticipated to favorably influence the land-based defense equipment marketplace. The surge in disposable income, owing to economic growth in these rising markets, has positively effected demand for defense equipment. As an example, the India Development Update (IDU) issued by the World Bank, a US international development body, stated in September 2024 that India, having seen a stunning growth rate of 8.2 percent in FY23/24, is expected to uphold robust growth at 7 percent in FY24/25 and carry forth this momentum through FY25/26 and FY26/27. Consequently, this drives the sea-based defense equipment market in the predicted period.

Who Are The Top Players In The Land based Defense Equipment Market?

Major players in the Land based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China North Industries Group Corporation Limited

• Raytheon Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Hanwha Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• Leonardo S.p.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Land based Defense Equipment Industry?

The defense industry is demonstrating increased use of CornerShot rifles. These weapons, armed with a steel hinge, allow the frame to bend around corners, enabling an attack on targets without direct exposure. A high-resolution camera and LCD monitor are incorporated in these rifles, facilitating navigation around corners. Its frequent use is seen in armored vehicles and tanks, affixed to a turret at the top. This provides comprehensive 360-degree coverage while keeping the shooter safeguarded within the vehicle. Depending on the particular weapon, the CornerShot showcases accuracy and effectiveness within a range of 100 to 200 meters, eliminating the need for upfront exposure.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Land based Defense Equipment Market

The land based defense equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Armored Vehicles, Missiles, Tanks, Small Arms and Light Weapons

2) By Operation: Autonomous Land based Defense Equipment, Manual

3) By Application: Military, Law Enforcement

Subsegments:

1) By Armored Vehicles: Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs), Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles, Armored Cars And Transport Vehicles

2) By Missiles: Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), Surface-To-Air Missiles (SAMs), Tactical Ballistic Missiles, Cruise Missiles

3) By Tanks: Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), Light Tanks, Armored Reconnaissance Vehicles, Tank Destroyers

4) By Small Arms And Light Weapons: Rifles, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Light Machine Guns (LMGs), Handguns, Grenades And Launcher Systems

Land based Defense Equipment Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the land-based defense equipment global market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. It is anticipated that Western Europe is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses a range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

