Houzeo Ranks Arkansas' 10 Most Safest Cities to Live for Homebuyers

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across Arkansas' cities.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Arkansas with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Highfill is the safest city in Arkansas, with a perfect safety score of 100 out of 100. Located in Benton County near Northwest Arkansas, this quiet town has very low crime rates and a peaceful environment. With a median home price of $1,275,000, Highfill offers upscale living just minutes from Bentonville. Neighborhoods like Kristyl Heights, Mason Valley, and Highfill General Area provide secure, low-traffic environments. However, this safety comes at a premium price compared to other Arkansas cities. Here are the rankings of the Safest places to live in Arkansas Other top-ranking safe cities are Damascus and Diamond City. Damascus has a safety score of 98 and median home price of $713,850, offering quiet streets and a close-knit community perfect for retirees. Diamond City scores 97 for safety with the most affordable homes at just $69,500, making it great for nature lovers near Bull Shoals Lake. Home shoppers interested in Northwest Arkansas can browse homes for sale in Bentonville , which ranks 8th safest with a score of 79 and offers top-quality schools and modern amenities. Meanwhile, houses for sale in Fayetteville provide access to the region's college town atmosphere and growing job market.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Arkansas. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers---all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Arkansas, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

