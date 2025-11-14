Houzeo Ranks Nevada's Top 10 Safest Cities to Live in 2025

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across Nevada's cities.

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Nevada with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Boulder City is the safest city in Nevada, with a safety score of 80 out of 100. Located next to stunning Lake Mead, this small town offers one of the lowest crime rates in Nevada. With a median home price of $460,000, Boulder City provides great value for families and retirees looking for peaceful living. Neighborhoods like Lake Mountain Estates, River Mountains, and Historic District offer quiet streets and natural beauty. However, this safety comes with a ban on gambling that creates a more peaceful atmosphere. Here are the rankings of the Safest places to live in Nevada Other top-ranking safe cities are Henderson and Mesquite. Henderson has a safety score of 75 and median home price of $546,006, offering master-planned communities and quality schools near Las Vegas. Mesquite scores 73 for safety with homes around $467,000, making it perfect for retirees looking for golf courses and community centers. Home shoppers interested in the Las Vegas area can browse homes for sale in Henderson , which ranks as Nevada's 2nd safest city with great family neighborhoods like Anthem and Green Valley Ranch. Meanwhile, homes for sale in Las Vegas offer access to safe master-planned communities like Summerlin and Centennial Hills.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Nevada. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers---all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Nevada, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

