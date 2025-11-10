Vertical Immersion Pumps Market Forecasted to Achieve US $4.26 Billion by 2029

Vertical Immersion Pumps Global Market Report 2025

How Big Is The Vertical Immersion Pumps Market In 2025?

The market size of vertical immersion pumps has seen a slight increase in the recent past. The market is projected to rise from $3.55 billion in 2024 to $3.62 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. The surge during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as industrial usage, effectiveness and dependability, growth in the oil and gas industry, demand in chemical processing, and an increasing need for water and wastewater treatment.

The market size of vertical immersion pumps is predicted to expand consistently over the next several years, with expectations pegging its value at $4.26 billion by 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the integration of the industry 4.0, an emphasis on energy efficiency, the evolution of renewable energy sectors, development of advanced materials, and increased demand in the Asia-Pacific region. In the forecast period, one can also expect to see major trends such as strategic partnerships, remote operation and monitoring, service and maintenance solutions, customization and adaptability, and water management solutions.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Vertical Immersion Pumps Market?

The vertical immersion pumps market is anticipated to experience a surge in demand due to the increasing need from diverse industries. These pumps are becoming increasingly popular in several sectors such as irrigation, dewatering, water cooling, and the transfer of oil, gasoline, and lubricants. There's a rising demand for vertical immersion pumps in industries like oil and gas, chemicals, and power generation due to their versatility, thereby contributing to their growing global market demand. For example, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a governmental agency, reported in October 2022 that global liquid fuel consumption is projected to rise by 100.98 million barrels per day in 2023. Hence, the escalating demand from diverse industries will bolster the necessity for the vertical immersion pumps market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Vertical Immersion Pumps Industry?

Major players in the Vertical Immersion Pumps Global Market Report 2025 include:

• KSB SE & Co. KGaA

• ITT Inc.

• Ruhrpumpen Group

• Castle Pumps Ltd.

• AxFlow Holding AB

• Flowserve Corporation

• North Ridge Pumps Ltd.

• Tapflo Group

• Vertiflo Pump Company

• FLUX-Geräte GmbH

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Vertical Immersion Pumps Market?

Prominent companies in the vertical immersion pumps market are zeroing in on creating technologically advanced products such as pumps and filtration systems to boost efficiency, dependability, and sustainability in handling fluids across diverse sectors. Pumps and filtration systems are special equipment configured to purify and transport fluids in different industrial operations. These technologies improve functional efficiency, ensure trustworthiness, and foster environmental responsibility by refining fluid administration and minimizing waste. For example, in February 2024, Hendor, a manufacturing firm from the Netherlands, introduced the D43 series vertical pumps designed to elevate energy efficiency and sustainability in the industrial sector, specifically within the gas scrubbing and pretreatment powder coating industries. They provide improved energy efficiency and cut down operational costs, qualifying them as an environmentally considerate option for various uses. Moreover, their compact makeup and solid build guarantee dependable performance and simple upkeep, leading to an extended lifespan and reduced environmental damage.

What Segments Are Covered In The Vertical Immersion Pumps Market Report?

The vertical immersion pumpsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Line Shaft Pump (VS-4), Cantilever Pump (VS-5)

2) By Material: PP (GFR), PVDF, Cast Iron, Ductile Cast Iron, WCB, Other Materials

3) By Capacity: Up To 100m3/hr, 100 To 500m3/hr, 500 To 1000m3/hr, Above 1000m 3/hr

4) By Application: Irrigation, Potable Water Supply, Water Cooling, Dewatering, Geothermal Well, Oils, Fuels, Lubricants Transfer, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Line Shaft Pump (VS-4): Vertical Turbine Pumps, Submersible Line Shaft Pumps

2) By Cantilever Pump (VS-5): Standard Cantilever Pumps, Heavy-Duty Cantilever Pumps

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Vertical Immersion Pumps Market By 2025?

The Vertical Immersion Pumps Global Market Report 2025 identifies North America as the dominant region in the given year, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most accelerated growth during the forecasted period. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

