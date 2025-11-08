Cityside Huntington Unveils New Phase of Luxury Apartment Living in Washington, D.C

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityside Huntington has announced the completion of its newest phase of luxury apartments for rent in Washington, D.C ., marking a significant milestone in the region’s upscale residential market. The development expands its offerings with modern residences designed to meet the growing demand for high-end urban living while emphasizing sustainability and community connectivity.The latest phase introduces a collection of spacious floor plans featuring refined interior finishes, energy-efficient systems, and enhanced smart-home technology. Residents will also benefit from improved communal amenities, including a rooftop terrace, wellness center, and coworking lounges tailored for hybrid professionals.Cityside Huntington’s goal has always been to create a living experience that reflects the sophistication and energy of Washington, DC. Their expansion reaffirms our commitment to blending comfort, design, and environmental responsibility in one exceptional community.Cityside Huntington’s growth aligns with a broader urban renewal trend across the D.C. metropolitan area, where residents increasingly seek premium apartments with access to transportation, local culture, and sustainable living standards. The development is proximate to major transit hubs and employment centers, contributing to the city’s evolving residential landscape.Cityside Huntington represents the next chapter of modern apartment living in the District. They proudly deliver homes balancing luxury and practicality, serving the needs of a diverse and dynamic community. The new phase is now available for leasing, with occupancy commencing this season. Interested residents and media representatives can visit the official website for further details or to schedule a tour.About Cityside HuntingtonCityside Huntington is a premier residential community offering contemporary apartments in Washington, D.C. Known for its architectural excellence, sustainable practices, and community-focused design, Cityside Huntington provides residents with a refined urban lifestyle that reflects the city’s forward-looking spirit.

