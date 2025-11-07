IBN Technologies Drives Market Growth with DevSecOps as a Service Amid Rising Cybersecurity Pressures

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an age defined by rapid digital transformation, the push for accelerated software delivery continues to intensify. However, this pursuit often introduces significant security challenges that organizations cannot afford to overlook. DevSecOps as a Service is redefining software development by embedding security practices into every stage of the lifecycle. From planning and coding to rigorous testing and deployment, this strategic approach ensures that applications are built with security at their core mitigating risks and enhancing long-term reliability.Driving this innovation, IBN Tech is implementing DevSecOps as a Service to integrate security seamlessly into its software engineering processes. By aligning development, security, and operations teams within a unified workflow, the company enables rapid delivery without sacrificing quality or safety. This initiative reinforces IBN Tech’s position as a technology leader focused on building secure, scalable, and adaptive solutions for a continuously evolving digital future.Accelerate innovation while maintaining uncompromised application securitySchedule a Free Consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Security Pressures Forcing Strategic Change in Software DevelopmentModern software delivery teams are encountering heightened security and compliance demands that legacy frameworks fail to resolve:• Disjointed security platforms leading to visibility gaps and inconsistent oversight• Manual compliance handling extending release cycles and boosting audit risk• Developer friction with static security gates slowing productivity• Scarcity of DevSecOps talent limiting operational scalability• Integration hurdles around IaC scanning and SAST tools in continuous delivery modelsIBN Tech DevSecOps Platform – Strategic Service CapabilitiesIBN Tech’s DevSecOps as a Service platform provides holistic services that integrate security across code, cloud, and compliance, ensuring faster, safer, and more efficient software delivery:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Conducts a maturity scan to identify gaps in tools, culture, and pipeline efficiency, followed by an actionable improvement plan for both near-term and strategic objectives.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Integrates industry-leading tools like SonarQube, Fortify, and Snyk (SAST, SCA, DAST) within CI/CD workflows to automate scanning and uphold compliance standards.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Employs “policy as code” to harden AWS and Azure environments, mitigating risks from misconfigurations and enforcing consistent security policies.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Equips developers through secure coding guidelines, hands-on security training, and workflow automation for faster vulnerability resolution.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Leverages automation to generate audit-ready reports for SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, minimizing manual intervention.Client Success: Secure Development, Faster DeliveryDevSecOps as a Service has proven instrumental in helping enterprises deliver secure software at greater speed and scale across dynamic development environments.• A top financial services provider modernized its CI/CD processes by embedding continuous security testing, monitoring, and compliance enforcement within the pipeline.• As a result, the organization achieved a 40% drop in critical vulnerabilities during early stages, accelerated release timelines by 30%, and fostered a security-first development culture that drives innovation.Driving Agility Through Secure InnovationBusinesses integrating DevSecOps as a Service are witnessing substantial progress in both development velocity and embedded security posture. For example, a leading financial enterprise transformed its software pipelines by aligning automated security testing, real-time oversight, and compliance validation within CI/CD frameworks. This strategic alignment encouraged stronger cooperation across teams, resulting in improved release timelines, enhanced regulatory conformity, and higher assurance in production quality.As organizations intensify digital transformation, embedding comprehensive security within workflows has become an operational necessity. According to MRFR, the global DevSecOps market is projected to rise from $6.59 billion in 2022 to $23.5 billion by 2032, underscoring the worldwide shift toward secure automation. In this fast-evolving sphere, IBN Tech’s DevSecOps as a Service leads with a focus on continuous improvement, proactive governance, and innovation-driven protection. Its solutions enable enterprises to sustain agility, scalability, and robust security for the future.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

