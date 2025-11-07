USA Autonomous Crane Market Gears Up to USD 1,144.3 Million by 2035 at 4.5% CAGR

USA Autonomous Crane Market

AI, 5G, and automation technologies drive safer, smarter, and more efficient crane operations across construction, energy, and industrial sectors

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA autonomous crane market is projected to reach USD 1,144.3 million by 2035, expanding at a 4.5% CAGR from 2025. Autonomous cranes, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), machine vision, and 5G connectivity, are revolutionizing construction, logistics, manufacturing, and energy industries by enhancing precision, safety, and operational efficiency.

Continued investments in infrastructure development, renewable energy projects, modular construction, and smart city initiatives are fueling demand for advanced autonomous crane systems. The shift toward automation-enabled operations also addresses labor shortages, rising safety regulations, and the need for cost-effective, reliable material handling solutions.

Market context: Why this matters

The USA is rapidly embracing automation-driven crane operations, where precision, efficiency, and safety are increasingly critical. Autonomous cranes are integral to:

• Infrastructure projects: Roads, bridges, airports, ports, and logistics hubs requiring mobile and tower cranes

• Energy sector: Offshore wind, solar, and energy storage projects involving heavy and oversized components

• Industrial applications: Material handling in mining, warehouses, and manufacturing with hazardous or complex operations

For OEMs, contractors, and industrial operators, autonomous cranes deliver operational reliability, predictive maintenance, and compliance with safety regulations, enhancing project outcomes while reducing labor dependency.



Fast Facts

• Projected market 2035: USD 1,144.3M

• CAGR 2025–2035: 4.5%

• Static cranes share: 50%, fixed-site infrastructure and port operations

• Mobile cranes share: 50%, flexible for multi-location construction and logistics

• Diesel cranes share: 40%, heavy-duty outdoor operations

• Electric cranes share: 40%, urban projects with emissions regulations

• Hybrid cranes share: 20%, combining diesel and electric for sustainable mobility

• Building & construction share: 40%, urban, modular, and infrastructure projects

• Marine & offshore share: 20%, oil, gas, and port operations

• Mining & excavation share: 25%, material handling in hazardous environments

• Other end-users share: 15%, logistics, warehouses, and manufacturing

What is winning, and why

Autonomous cranes that maximize precision, safety, and operational efficiency are leading the market:

• Static cranes: Fixed lifting solutions for construction, ports, and industrial sites

• Mobile cranes: Relocatable, versatile systems for infrastructure and logistics projects

• AI & 5G integration: Predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and remote operations

• Safety features: Anti-collision, geofencing, and automated load management reduce accidents and ensure OSHA compliance



Where to play: Channels & regions

The USA autonomous crane market features a combination of established players, domestic innovators, and emerging startups:

• Global leaders: Manitowoc, Liebherr, and Caterpillar (~55% market share) provide high-performance autonomous cranes for construction, mining, and energy

• Domestic innovators: Terex and Link-Belt (~30%) focus on AI, machine vision, and automation tailored to local projects

• Emerging startups: (~15%) specialize in cost-effective retrofitting, smart systems, and urban/industrial applications

Regional growth highlights (CAGR 2025–2035):

• New York & Washington D.C.: 4.8%, driven by urban development and infrastructure projects

• California & Texas: 4.6%, renewable energy installations and smart cities

• Florida & Georgia: 4.4%, port operations and modular construction

• Midwest & Mountain states: 4.3%, industrial and mining applications



Key market drivers

Advanced Technology Integration

AI, IoT, 5G, and machine vision enhance decision-making, load stabilization, path planning, and real-time diagnostics, reducing downtime and improving safety.

Infrastructure Investment

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) allocates USD 1.2 trillion for roads, bridges, airports, ports, and smart city projects, boosting demand for autonomous cranes in large-scale construction and logistics.

Workplace Safety

OSHA regulations and safety standards drive adoption of cranes with geofencing, anti-collision, and automated load management systems, minimizing human risk.

Renewable Energy Projects

Wind turbines, solar farms, and energy storage projects require autonomous cranes for lifting oversized components in challenging conditions, supporting the USA’s 50% renewable energy goal by 2030.

Modular and Prefabricated Construction

Off-site prefabrication demands precise and efficient crane operations, reducing labor costs and speeding up project timelines.

Market segmentation highlights

By Type of Crane:

• Static cranes: 50%, fixed-site applications

• Mobile cranes: 50%, flexible and relocatable

By Payload Capacity:

• Below 50 tons: 20%, light construction and industrial use

• 50–200 tons: 50%, medium to large infrastructure projects

• Above 200 tons: 30%, heavy-duty energy, offshore, and mining applications

By Source of Power:

• Diesel: 40%, heavy-duty and outdoor operations

• Electric: 40%, environmentally efficient urban and industrial applications

• Hybrid: 20%, combining diesel and electric for versatile operations

By Sales Channel:

• OEM: 70%, new autonomous crane systems

• Aftermarket: 30%, retrofitting traditional cranes with automation technologies

By End-Use Industry:

• Building & construction: 40%, urban, modular, and infrastructure projects

• Marine & offshore: 20%, ports, oil, and gas operations

• Mining & excavation: 25%, hazardous and remote industrial sites

• Other end-users: 15%, logistics, warehouses, and manufacturing

Industry updates

• Feb 2025: Manitowoc launched AI-powered autonomous mobile crane for construction and industrial applications

• May 2025: Liebherr expanded autonomous overhead crane deployments in logistics hubs

• Aug 2025: Caterpillar unveiled autonomous crane systems for mining and energy projects

Future outlook

The USA autonomous crane market is set for steady growth through 2035, driven by:

• Smart cities and infrastructure projects: Automated solutions for efficient construction and material handling

• Renewable energy expansion: Wind, solar, and storage projects requiring heavy-lift precision

• AI and 5G adoption: Real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote operations

• Retrofitting traditional cranes: Cost-effective automation solutions for existing fleets

• E-commerce and logistics growth: Autonomous cranes in warehouses and distribution centers improve efficiency and inventory management

For OEMs, contractors, and industrial operators, investing in advanced autonomous cranes ensures operational reliability, safety compliance, and alignment with the USA’s infrastructure and sustainability goals.

