India Autonomous Crane Market Set to Reach USD 638.1 Million by 2035 at 7.2% CAGR

India Autonomous Crane Market

The India Autonomous Crane Market is segmented by crane type, payload capacity, power source, sales channel, and end user from 2025 to 2035.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India Autonomous Crane Market is projected to achieve a valuation of USD 638.1 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2035. Accelerating industrialization, large-scale infrastructure projects, and a rising focus on workplace safety are driving the adoption of autonomous cranes across construction, logistics, renewable energy, and mining sectors. Advanced AI-powered load management, 5G-enabled remote operations, and IoT-integrated crane systems are redefining operational efficiency, precision, and safety in Indian crane applications.

Market Overview

With India investing heavily in urban infrastructure, industrial automation, and renewable energy, autonomous cranes have emerged as a key enabler for modern construction, logistics, and energy projects. Initiatives such as Make in India, the Smart Cities Mission, and the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) are fueling demand for high-precision, safety-enhancing crane technologies. Autonomous cranes are particularly attractive for projects requiring heavy lifting, repetitive tasks, and high operational reliability, reducing reliance on manual operations and minimizing workplace risks.

Get access to comprehensive data tables and detailed market insights — request your sample report today!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-20258

The convergence of AI, machine vision, and IoT technologies is transforming crane operations. Real-time load monitoring, predictive maintenance, and collision avoidance systems are enabling faster, safer, and more precise operations in complex industrial and construction environments.

Key Growth Drivers

Infrastructure Expansion:

India’s infrastructure sector is undergoing rapid growth with projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, targeting USD 1.5 trillion in investment by 2025. Autonomous cranes are increasingly deployed in highway construction, metro projects, airports, industrial corridors, and port development under initiatives like Bharatmala Pariyojana and Sagarmala.

Urbanization & Smart Cities:

The Smart Cities Mission, focused on developing 100 smart cities, is accelerating demand for autonomous tower cranes in urban redevelopment, high-rise construction, and intelligent infrastructure projects. AI-based monitoring ensures operational precision and safety in densely populated urban zones.

Renewable Energy Projects:

India’s renewable energy target of 500 GW by 2030 is creating significant demand for autonomous cranes, particularly in solar, wind, and hydropower installations. Offshore wind farms in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, and large-scale solar projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka, require cranes with automated stabilization systems to handle heavy components like turbine blades and solar panels.

Logistics & Warehousing Growth:

E-commerce expansion and logistics hub development under the Gati Shakti Master Plan are driving adoption of overhead autonomous cranes for efficient material handling and inventory management in warehouses and distribution centers.

Industry 4.0 Adoption:

Integration of AI, IoT, and robotics in industrial operations is enhancing the efficiency of autonomous cranes. Real-time monitoring, collision avoidance, and predictive maintenance capabilities improve operational reliability and reduce downtime across sectors like manufacturing, mining, and logistics.

Workplace Safety:

Safety concerns are central to autonomous crane adoption. Technologies such as geofencing, anti-sway mechanisms, and remote operation capabilities reduce human intervention and minimize accident risks, particularly in construction and industrial sites.

Market Segmentation

By Crane Type:

• Static Cranes (35% share): Ideal for industrial applications requiring high lifting capacity in fixed locations.

• Mobile Cranes (65% share): Flexible and transportable, suitable for large-scale construction and infrastructure projects.

By Payload Capacity:

• Below 50 Tons (25%): Light construction, warehouse handling, and small-scale industrial operations.

• 50–200 Tons (55%): Most common, supporting large-scale construction, energy, and mining applications.

• Above 200 Tons (20%): High-capacity cranes for specialized infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

By Power Source:

• Diesel-Powered (50%): Strong, reliable, and suitable for remote or large-scale operations.

• Electric-Powered (35%): Growing demand due to environmental and energy-efficiency concerns, especially in urban settings.

• Hybrid (15%): Offers flexibility by combining diesel mobility with electric efficiency.

By Sales Channel:

• OEM (65%): Dominates sales, providing advanced, customized autonomous crane solutions.

• Aftermarket (35%): Retrofitting conventional cranes with autonomous features is gaining traction among SMEs.

By End User:

• Building & Construction (50%): Driven by urbanization, high-rise development, and large infrastructure projects.

• Marine & Offshore (20%): Supports offshore wind turbine installation and cargo handling operations.

• Mining & Excavation (15%): Automates heavy material handling and extraction processes.

• Other End Users (15%): Includes logistics, warehousing, and energy sectors.

Industry Growth Patterns

Construction – CAGR 8.2% | Large-scale infrastructure projects, urban redevelopment



Renewable Energy – CAGR 7.9% | Offshore wind, solar farms, hydropower installations



Logistics – CAGR 7.1% | Expansion of warehouses, logistics hubs, e-commerce platforms



Mining & Excavation – CAGR 6.5% | Automation for heavy material handling and safety improvements

For access to full forecasts, regional breakouts, company share analysis, and emerging trend assessments, you can purchase the complete report here: Buy Full Report –https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/20258

Market Players & Competitive Landscape

Global Leaders:

• Liebherr and Manitowoc dominate high-capacity, large-scale infrastructure and renewable energy segments.

• Konecranes focuses on overhead cranes for logistics and industrial automation.

Domestic Innovators:

• Tata Hitachi and ACE Cranes provide cost-effective autonomous solutions tailored for Indian conditions.

• Godrej Material Handling specializes in warehouse and factory automation.

Emerging Startups:

• SMEs and startups are offering AI-based retrofitting solutions, enabling modernization of existing cranes at lower investment costs.

Recent Developments

• March 2025: Tata Hitachi launched a mobile autonomous crane for road construction projects.

• June 2025: Liebherr partnered with a construction company to deploy autonomous tower cranes for smart city initiatives.

• August 2025: ACE Cranes introduced AI-driven overhead cranes to enhance logistics and warehouse efficiency.

Future Outlook

Urban Infrastructure & Smart Cities:

Urban redevelopment and smart city projects will continue to provide steady demand for autonomous cranes across India.

Renewable Energy Expansion:

Wind, solar, and hydropower projects will increasingly rely on heavy-lift autonomous cranes for assembly and installation.

AI & IoT Integration:

The continued adoption of AI and IoT will bring real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and precise handling across sectors.

Retrofitting Traditional Cranes:

SMEs will increasingly retrofit conventional cranes with autonomous systems, balancing cost and modernization.

Export Potential:

India’s position as a global manufacturing hub will boost demand for autonomous cranes in export-oriented industries, establishing India as a major market player globally.

Media contact:

For analyst briefings or detailed segmentation data, contact Future Market Insights.

Similar Industry Reports

India Sustainable Tourism Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/india-sustainable-tourism-market

India Decorative Veneer Industry

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/decorative-veneer-industry-analysis-in-india

India Outbound Tourism Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/india-outbound-tourism-market

India Casino Tourism Market Analysis

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/india-casino-tourism-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Why Choose FMI: Empowering Decisions that Drive Real-World Outcomes: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.