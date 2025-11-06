Topeka Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Artificial Intelligence Related Child Exploitation Offenses

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for five counts of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Jeremy Weber, 47, of Topeka uploaded photographs of women and children he knew into a publicly available Artificial Intelligence platform. He then utilized AI to manipulate and merge their images into hundreds of depictions of child sexual abuse material (or CSAM). Weber also uploaded previously trafficked images of CSAM to the same platform. Weber morphed the original CSAM image with the face of the adult or minor female, creating a new image of CSAM.

The investigation identified approximately 32 women whose images were used to produce the new CSAM. In addition, Weber utilized the same AI program to produce adult pornographic images of 50-60 women without their consent.

The investigation into Weber began after an IT professional observed criminal activity on Weber’s computer and reported it to local law enforcement. A subsequent search warrant led to a search of Weber’s residence and the discovery of an encrypted hard drive containing a folder titled “AI Swap.” In the folder was a large number of files organized into folders named after women. Each of the named folders contained anywhere from a handful to hundreds of newly manufactured sexually explicit images of each individual.

“While it is still an emerging technology, I believe there can be many wonderful and beneficial aspects of artificial intelligence, but there is also a dark side. Unfortunately, child predators are using AI for twisted and perverse activities,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser. “The fact that Jeremy Weber was able to create realistic looking images of child pornography using the faces of children and adults should remind us that we are all vulnerable to this type of violation. Although the images were ‘fake’, the harm he inflicted on the victims and the consequences were very real.”

“The FBI is grateful for the work of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners, including the Topeka Police Department for their work in this case,” said Special Agent in Charge Stephen A. Cyrus of the FBI Kansas City Field Office. “The sentencing reflects the severity of conduct the defendant has pled to and should send a message to anyone conducting this type of behavior: the FBI will not flinch to seek justice.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Topeka Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara L. Walton prosecuted the case.

Project Safe Childhood

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

