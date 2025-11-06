Former credit union manager sentenced to prison for decade-plus embezzlement scheme

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal judge sentenced a former Kansas credit union manager to 63 months in prison for stealing more than $750,000 from her long-time employer and substantially jeopardizing the safety and soundness of the financial institution.

According to court documents, Rita Hartman, 71, of Atchison pleaded guilty to one count of false entries in federal credit union records.

For 30 years, Hartman was the manager of Muddy River Credit Union (formerly Atchison Casting Credit Union and Bradken Federal Credit Union), which served the employees of a foundry located in Atchison, Kansas. Hartman’s position gave her control over all aspects of Muddy River’s finances. Between 2007 and 2021, she abused the trust that Muddy River granted her to steal approximately $346,00 in customer cash deposits. Hartman also fraudulently credited approximately $430,000 in deposits and loan payments to her or her relatives’ accounts when no payments or deposits had been made. Hartman concealed her conduct by altering ledgers and records and by falsifying information submitted to Muddy River’s regulators. She obstructed efforts to uncover her fraud by submitting fraudulent documents to regulators and delaying a mandated audit.

The defendant’s embezzlement wiped out Muddy River’s capital and rendered it insolvent, ultimately forcing a merger into another credit union to continue operations.

In 2013, the then-Governor of the State of Kansas appointed Hartman to the Kansas Credit Union Council, which advises the Kansas Department of Credit Unions on issues and needs of credit unions. Hartman is also a former mayor and city commissioner in Atchison. A federal judge ordered that during her imprisonment, all of Hartman’s state pension payments be directed towards the $778,361 in restitution she was ordered to pay as part of her sentence.

“For decades, Rita Hartman was a prominent, well-respected figure in Atchison, Kansas,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser. “Instead of living up to the high regard that people in the community had for her, she exploited their trust and used it to perpetuate her embezzlement scheme and line her pockets with stolen funds.”

“The defendant was entrusted with the fiscal responsibility of the credit union’s members. In using the money for her personal benefit, the defendant’s actions were a betrayal of that trust,” said Special Agent in Charge Stephen A. Cyrus of the FBI Kansas City Field Office. “This sentencing demonstrates the FBI’s longstanding commitment to working financial fraud investigations and to hold individuals accountable for their actions.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ryan J. Huschka and Michelle McFarlane prosecuted the case.

###

