Secret Weapon Media Agency Wins Silver Davey Awards in Two Categories for 2025

Tanya H. Miller, President of Secret Weapon Media Agency in Madison, Alabama, holding a Davey Award recognizing excellence in video production and creative advertising

MADISON, AL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secret Weapon Media Agency , an award-winning advertising firm based in Madison, Alabama, has earned two Silver Davey Awards for its client Stellhorn RV & Camping Center, winning in both the Low Budget and General Automotive categories.The recognition comes from the 21st Annual Davey Awards, an international program that honors outstanding creative work from small shops, boutique agencies, and independent creators. Overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), whose members include executives from National Geographic, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Netflix, and the PGA TOUR, the Davey Awards celebrate the power of small agencies that consistently deliver big results. Each year, only about 20% of entries worldwide earn Gold or Silver recognition, making this dual win a prestigious achievement among thousands of submissions across marketing, advertising, video, design, and emerging media categories.A Legacy of Creative ExcellenceFounded by Tanya H. Miller, Secret Weapon Media Agency has a proven history of helping family-owned businesses compete and win against national brands. The agency has earned multiple Telly Awards for clients including Bankston Motor Homes and The Crack Guys, as well as a Gold Davey Award for excellence in online video.“These Silver Davey Awards are especially meaningful because they reflect our commitment to crafting results-driven creative that resonates with real audiences,” said Miller. “It’s not about flashy production; it’s about storytelling that moves the needle for our clients. Our client trusted us to bring their vision to life, and this recognition is a testament to that collaboration.”The Davey Awards honor exceptional creative work from small agencies and independent creators worldwide. Judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, the program recognizes excellence across Websites, Video, Advertising and Marketing, Design, Mobile, Social Media, Branded Entertainment, Emerging Tech, and Podcasts. With jurors scoring on a ten-point scale and fewer than one in five entries achieving award status, the Davey Awards represent one of the most competitive honors in the marketing and creative industry.Award-Winning Strategy Meets Small-Business FocusLocated in the growing Huntsville–Madison tech corridor, Secret Weapon Media Agency blends data-driven strategy with creative storytelling. Its proprietary Tactical Battle Plan helps multi-generation, family-owned companies clarify their marketing strategy, outsmart competitors, and turn advertising investments into measurable growth.“Our team approaches every project with passion and purpose,” Miller added. “We’re proud that the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts recognized that excellence, and even prouder that our clients are seeing real business results because of it.”About Secret Weapon Media AgencySecret Weapon Media Agency is a boutique advertising firm headquartered in Madison, Alabama. Known for its trademarked Tactical Battle Plan, the agency specializes in helping multi-generation, family-owned businesses stand out in their local markets through precision strategy and compelling creative. With a track record of Telly and Davey Award-winning campaigns, the agency continues to serve as the secret weapon behind some of the Southeast’s most successful local brands.

