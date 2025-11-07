AI Marketing Vision: Digital Innovations Founder on CNBC

Mr. Michael Woloshin, Founder of DIGITAL INNOVATIONS HOLDING GROUP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Innovations Holding Group (DIG) today announced key highlights from a recent CNBC interview with Founder Michael Woloshin , who outlined the company’s vision to transform the marketing landscape with its flagship IRMA (Internet Reasoning Model Aggregator) Engine —an autonomous, multi-agent AI platform combining machine learning, blockchain, and automation.During the interview, Woloshin explained that DIG was born from a desire to solve core business problems. "I’ve always been drawn to bottlenecks that slow businesses down. Building large professional communities on LinkedIn made it clear how much value was lost to manual, repetitive work and how little of the upside flowed back to the people creating the value. That’s what pushed me toward automation, measurable outcomes, and fair monetization models— using technology to scale what works and align incentives. These thoughts were the birth of DIG," he stated, clarifying that the company’s mission is to build autonomous marketing systems for brands and companies, making the process faster, more measurable, and more transparent through the combination of AI and blockchain.The Autonomous IRMA Engine:At the core of DIG’s offering is the IRMA Engine, which Woloshin described as an autonomous, multi-agent system capable of planning, launching, and optimizing marketing campaigns from start to finish.The IRMA Engine’s strength lies in its ability to connect natively with the tools teams already use—including email, webinars, social media, and analytics—allowing it to continuously test, learn, and dynamically reallocate effort to the most effective channels.The platform is designed to responsibly leverage DIG’s access to vast existing resources, including over 1 billion data points, millions of members across various social media groups, and establish partnerships with rising market leaders like Leadnova, Market Leverage, and SalesOrbit.“The IRMA Engine is an autonomous, multi-agent engine that plans, launches, and optimizes campaigns end-to-end. What sets the IRMA engine apart is the combination of automation, AI, Blockchain technology with all the tools we already built,” Woloshin said, positioning the platform as the "one stop shop for anything marketing related."The IRMA Engine and the whole DIG ecosystem will be powered by the IRMA Token, a utility token on the Solana Blockchain which will give holders rewards, credit bonuses and VIP access to new tools and events.DIG's target market is intentionally broad, reflecting the universal need for effective marketing. The IRMA Engine is built to serve small to large businesses, traditional marketing and PR firms, affiliate networks, and especially the burgeoning blockchain and crypto industry, including startups, established exchanges, and VC firms.DIG also plans to offer the IRMA Engine as a white-label solution, allowing other projects and companies to leverage its powerful technology under their own brand.About Digital Innovations Holding Group (DIG):Digital Innovations Holding Group (DIG) ( https://digitalinnovationsgroup.ai/ ) is a technology company specializing in next-generation Marketing services. At the core of our offering is the IRMA Engine (Internet Reasoning Model Aggregator), an advanced platform that unifies AI, machine learning, and automation with native integrations across leading social, webinar, and email platforms. Engineered to responsibly leverage a dataset of 1 Billion+ data points, IRMA drives precision targeting, personalization, and attribution at scale. DIG plans to offer the IRMA Engine as a white-label solution for IR/PR firms, marketing agencies and crypto projects.

