Hamilton launches Connected Communities Strategy

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton has launched its new Connected Communities Strategy, a citywide plan that connects people, neighbourhoods and technology to make Hamilton a more inclusive, sustainable and forward-thinking city.

The strategy outlines how Hamilton will strengthen connections, from neighbourhood infrastructure and internet access to community partnerships and public engagement, to improve how residents, businesses and services interact across the city.

“The Connected Communities Strategy is about creating a Hamilton where everyone can participate fully and thrive,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “When we improve access - whether through better transportation, digital tools or opportunities to connect with neighbours and community supports, we make life better for all. We help neighbours reach jobs, families stay in touch and residents feel included in shaping our city’s future. This Strategy brings people and ideas together so that every Hamiltonian can feel connected, supported, and proud to call this community home.”

Developed collaboratively across multiple City departments and community partners, the Strategy fulfills two actions from the City’s 2021–2025 Economic Development Action Plan, the creation of a Connected Communities Strategy and a Broadband Strategy. It aligns with several other key City initiatives, including the Digital Strategy, Climate Action Strategy and Community Safety and Well-Being Plan. As part of the City’s Planning and Economic Development portfolio, the Strategy helps position Hamilton as a connected and competitive city, one that attracts investment, fosters innovation and ensures all residents can benefit from growth.

The Connected Communities Strategy is organized around three pillars:

Physical Connectivity – strengthening infrastructure, transportation and public spaces to ensure residents can move easily and access essential services.

– strengthening infrastructure, transportation and public spaces to ensure residents can move easily and access essential services. Digital Connectivity – advocating for availability or expansion of high-speed internet, open data technologies to bridge the digital divide and enhance accessibility.

– advocating for availability or expansion of high-speed internet, open data technologies to bridge the digital divide and enhance accessibility. Social Connectivity – fostering inclusion, economic opportunity and collaboration to strengthen Hamilton’s sense of community and belonging.

“This Strategy connects the incredible work already happening across the organization and the community,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “It’s a collective roadmap that will help us better align resources, share information and support innovation across every neighbourhood. Our goal is to make Hamilton more connected, not just through technology and infrastructure, but through relationships and shared purpose.”

There are no new financial impacts tied to the Strategy at this stage. Implementation will build on existing projects and staff resources, with opportunities for future collaboration and investment to be identified over time.

The City has made the Connected Communities Strategy available in multiple formats, including a short overview and a full version for those interested in exploring the initiatives in detail. Residents and community partners are encouraged to read the Strategy and get involved in shaping Hamilton’s connected future.

For more information and to access the Connected Communities Strategy, visit www.hamilton.ca/ConnectedCommunities.

