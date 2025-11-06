Trace Launches as the 'Canva of AR,' Enabling Anyone to Create Augmented Reality Experiences Without Code

Former Magic Leap team unveils no-code AR platform as Adobe Aero and Meta Spark AR shut down; offers 3 free months to displaced creators

Trace runs anywhere, scales instantly, and supports the fidelity AR deserves.” — Martin Smith, CTO, Trace

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of Trace [TRAILER], a groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) platform built by a team of Magic Leap alumni that’s redefining how AR experiences are created, shared, and scaled. Trace makes it possible for anyone from global brands to independent creators to build high-fidelity, location-based immersive content without coding or advanced design expertise.With Trace, users can design, drop, and share interactive AR experiences across mobile devices, headsets, and AR glasses in minutes. Early enterprise adopters already include ESPN, T-Mobile, Qualcomm, Telefónica, Lenovo, and Deutsche Telekom, who have used Trace for brand activations, retail experiences, trade show installations, visualization, and employee training. According to CEO Greg Tran, the vision behind Trace was born out of frustration with the complexity of existing AR workflows. “For too long, the tools to build in AR have been locked behind technical walls,” Tran said. “We built Trace to finally make AR creation intuitive, fast, and scalable, so anyone can bring ideas into the real world without writing a single line of code.”Trace’s launch comes at a pivotal moment for the AR industry. Adobe officially discontinues its Aero AR platform today, while Meta’s Spark AR platform was retired in January 2025, leaving creators seeking a new home for their immersive projects. To help ease that transition, Trace is offering three free months of its premium plan to Aero and Spark users who migrate to its platform. “Even as XR devices become more capable, the creator ecosystem is still really limited,” said Martin Smith, Trace’s CTO and co-founder. “Empowering creators to build and share their vision is such an important part of the picture, whether they’re an educator, an artist, or a Fortune 500 brand. Trace runs anywhere, scales instantly, and supports the fidelity AR deserves.”The platform’s prosumer creation suite combines high-performance rendering with intuitive design, allowing digital objects to interact contextually with physical spaces. Cross-device support ensures that experiences built today for mobile devices will seamlessly scale to the next generation of mixed-reality headsets and AR glasses. Sean Couture, Head of 3D Art at Trace, said the platform represents a new era for digital artistry. “We’re at an inflection point for real-world storytelling,” Couture explained. “With Trace, creators can bring cinematic-quality visuals into the world around us at the scale and speed of social media. It’s where artistry meets accessibility.”Trace’s technology has already powered live activations at major global events, including Mobile World Congress and the Hip Hop 50 Summit. By combining creative flexibility with enterprise-grade reliability, Trace is positioning itself as the most powerful independent authoring platform dedicated solely to AR’s evolution – not as a corporate side project, but a sustainable ecosystem for creators and companies alike.Trace’s creation platform is available to download for free on iPhone and iPad through the App Store , with an optional premium subscription available starting at $20 per month. Creations can currently be viewed through the Trace Viewer app available for free on the App Store and Google Play , and users can import their existing 3D assets in the Web Studio, available at studio.trace3d.app. To learn more, visit trace3d.app.About TraceFounded in 2021 by Greg Tran, Martin Smith, and Sean Couture, Trace is developing a creation platform for high-fidelity contextual augmented reality experiences that brings interactive digital elements to real spaces around the globe. With a focus on approachable and intuitive AR creation tools, the Trace platform takes AR projects that would previously take weeks or even months to complete and delivers them in mere moments, with no previous development experience required. Early customers using the platform for brand activations and training include Fortune 500 institutions such as Deutsche Telekom, Qualcomm, Telefónica and Lenovo.

Meet Trace — Create Anything in AR

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.