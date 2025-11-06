Omega Risk Solutions' Security Infrastructure Bolsters Economic Stability in Zambia, Supporting UN Sustainable Goals

A leading African security provider's workforce expansion and protection of critical infrastructure enable a safer business environment for development.

LUSAKA, LUSAKA PROVINCE, ZAMBIA, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omega Risk Solutions Zambia Limited, a subsidiary of the Omega Risk Solutions Group operating across seven African nations, has established itself as a cornerstone of economic stability in Zambia through comprehensive integrated security solutions that protect critical mining operations, retail infrastructure, and business facilities. The company's growth in trained security officers since 2010 directly contributes to the stable operating environment essential for UN agencies and international development partners working toward Zambia's Sustainable Development Goals.

Operating from nine strategic locations across Zambia—including Lusaka, Ndola, Solwezi, Kitwe, Kalumbila, and Mazabuka—Omega Risk Solutions Zambia provides security services to over 62 retail outlets and three major mining operations that form the backbone of Zambia's economy. The company's integrated approach combines expertly trained personnel with cutting-edge technology to deliver world-class security standards that meet international best practices.

In Zambia's vital mining sector, Omega secures operations at Kalumbila Mine, one of Africa's largest copper and cobalt producers, with a record of 251,216 tonnes of copper concentrate in 2020. The company also provides comprehensive security for Universal Mining & Chemicals Industries' iron ore operation at Nampundwe. These mining operations are critical to Zambia's economic growth, directly supporting SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

"Security is not just about protection—it's about enabling economic development and creating a stable environment where international cooperation can flourish," said Charles Fuchs, General Manager of Omega Risk Solutions Zambia Limited. "Our integrated security solutions allow mining companies, retailers, and development organisations to operate with confidence, knowing their assets, people, and operations are protected by professionals trained to international standards."

The retail sector, which provides essential goods and employment to Zambian communities, relies heavily on Omega's security expertise. The company serves as the preferred security provider for major chains, including 38 Choppies outlets, 20 ShopRite locations, 13 Future Venture Limited sites, 3 Builders Warehouse stores, and 8 Pick n Pay facilities. This comprehensive retail security network protects supply chains and commercial infrastructure essential to food security and economic stability—key components of SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 2 (Zero Hunger).

Omega's commitment to local workforce development directly advances SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions) through its three training academies in Lusaka, Ndola, and Solwezi. Working with curriculum from the internationally accredited Omega Training Academy in South Africa, these facilities provide professional security training that exceeds statutory requirements and adheres to internationally recognised quality management systems. All personnel undergo rigorous psychometric assessment, integrity testing, and competency evaluations, ensuring only the highest calibre professionals protect Zambia's critical infrastructure.

The stable business environment fostered by Omega's security infrastructure creates the conditions necessary for UN agencies including UNDP, UNOPS, UNHCR, and the World Food Programme to effectively implement their programs throughout Zambia. By securing the mining operations that drive economic growth, protecting retail supply chains that ensure food access, and maintaining safe business environments, Omega Risk Solutions enables the economic stability upon which sustainable development depends.

"The growth of Omega Risk Solutions Zambia from its establishment in September 2010 to its current position as a leading security provider demonstrates our commitment to Zambia's long-term prosperity," Fuchs added. "We're not just providing security services—we're investing in Zambia's future through job creation, skills development, and the protection of infrastructure that drives economic opportunity."

As Zambia continues its development trajectory outlined in the Eighth National Development Plan, the role of private sector security providers in maintaining stability and enabling growth becomes increasingly critical. Omega Risk Solutions' integrated approach—combining traditional manned guarding with advanced technology, comprehensive training, and strict adherence to international standards—sets a benchmark for the security industry across Africa.

For more information about Omega Risk Solutions' operations in Zambia and across Africa, visit www.omegasol.com.

