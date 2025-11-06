MyHomeQuote Launches Affiliate Program to Empower Contractors and Marketers with Smarter Lead Monetization

MyHomeQuote announced the launch of its new Affiliate Registration Page.

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyHomeQuote, a leading digital platform connecting homeowners with trusted home improvement contractors across the United States, has announced the launch of its new Affiliate Registration Page The new program aims to strengthen partnerships with affiliates and media buyers by providing flexible payout models and innovative lead monetization opportunities tailored to the home improvement industry.“Our goal is to make performance marketing in the home services niche more transparent and profitable for everyone involved,” said a MyHomeQuote Affiliate Department Leader Roman Sukailo. “By combining traditional CPL payouts with revenue-share opportunities, affiliates can earn more from every lead - even those that fall outside standard targeting criteria.”According to insights shared by the MyHomeQuote affiliate team, a hybrid CPL + Rev-Share structure has proven to consistently boost conversion rates and overall ROI for marketing partners. While fixed CPL payouts help affiliates manage budgets and set expectations, introducing a rev-share component allows them to monetize leads that might otherwise go unused - such as duplicates or out-of-target ZIP codes.The lead that is a duplicate for major nationwide brands can easily be unique for a small regional contractor. Regional contractors usually pay less per lead but can pick up many that would otherwise get rejected for duplication or wrong ZIP and go unsold.“In some cases, affiliates can get paid for three out of five duplicate leads,” Roman added. “That’s real value recovery and a smarter way to grow revenue.”The affiliate program is designed for digital marketers, lead generation specialists, and contractors who want to expand their reach and improve earnings per click (EPC) while maintaining quality homeowner engagement.With this launch, MyHomeQuote continues to position itself as a trusted partner for both advertisers and publishers in the competitive home improvement market.👉 Affiliates can apply now at: https://www.myhomequote.com/aff-registration

