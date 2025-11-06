5G in Defense Market In-depth Analysis, Rising Business Opportunities And Estimated Forecast Till 2030 In New Report

5G in Defense , Share

By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 5G in defense industry was pegged at $551 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit $76.01 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 67.7% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in the number of autonomous defense vehicles, drones, and robots, rise in support of government toward the development of 5G, and surge in demand for surveillance activities fuel the global 5G in defense market. However, cyber security threats to 5G network and high infrastructure costs for the deployments of 5G impede the growth to some extent. On the other hand, technological advancements in 5G network and upgradation of military bases present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (406 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10564 For the defense and security purposes, 5G networks will upgrade Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems and signal processing, modernize logistics operations, and allow enhanced command-and-control applications. In addition, 5G could offer broad access to augmented and virtual reality, dynamic spectrum use, distributed command and control, and 5G smart warehousing to the military forces. The speed offered by 5G is 10 gigabits per seconds, which is 100 times faster than 4G technology and has a low latency. The low delay is attained with the help of edge computing where processing and generation of data is performed as near as possible to the end points, comprising effectors and sensors, where these can locally transmit and receive data with each other with virtually nil waiting period.The incorporation of technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) will enhance the defense capabilities of the armed forces. The fast out-turn of millimeter-wave 5G has the capability to keep extraordinary-fast microprocessors, field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), general-purpose graphics processing units (GPGPU), and several other data-processing systems - even while exchanging data from the strategic cloud infrastructure.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-in-defense-market/purchase-options The global 5G in defense market is analyzed across communication infrastructure, core network technology, network type, chipset, platform, and region. On the basis of communication infrastructure, the small cell segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail during the forecast period. At the same time, the radio access network segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 70.40% from 2021 to 2030.Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China dominated the global 5G in defense market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in investments by the government to accelerate the deployment of 5G infrastructure in the country.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10564 The leading market players analyzed in the global 5G in defense market report include Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd, Wind River Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, NEC Corporation, Ligado Networks, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.Increase in number of autonomous defense vehicles, drones, and robots; rise in support of government toward development of 5G, and surge in demand for surveillance activities are expected to drive the global 5G in defense market growth during the forecast period. However, cybersecurity threats to 5G network and high infrastructure costs for the deployment of 5G are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in 5G network and upgradation of military bases are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.Trending Reports:Defense Logistics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/defense-logistics-market-A09615 Ammunition Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ammunition-market-A09660 Drone Payload Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-payload-market

