Senate Bill 1082 Printer's Number 1299

PENNSYLVANIA, November 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1299

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1082

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, COLLETT, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE, ROTHMAN,

PHILLIPS-HILL, ARGALL, BROWN, CAPPELLETTI, CULVER, LAUGHLIN,

HAYWOOD, VOGEL, COSTA, ROBINSON, STEFANO, MASTRIANO AND

J. WARD, NOVEMBER 5, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, NOVEMBER 5, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for the annual recognition and observance of January

11 as "Human Trafficking Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Legislative findings.

The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:

(1) Human trafficking is a clear and present threat to

our Commonwealth and our nation.

(2) Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery

that involves the exploitation of individuals through force,

fraud or coercion for the purposes of forced labor, sexual

exploitation or other forms of involuntary servitude.

(3) According to the United States Department of State

and the National Human Trafficking Hotline, thousands of

cases of human trafficking are reported in the United States

each year, with Pennsylvania ranking ninth among the states

with the highest number of reported cases and fourth in the

