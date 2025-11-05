Senate Bill 1082 Printer's Number 1299
PENNSYLVANIA, November 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1299
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1082
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, COLLETT, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE, ROTHMAN,
PHILLIPS-HILL, ARGALL, BROWN, CAPPELLETTI, CULVER, LAUGHLIN,
HAYWOOD, VOGEL, COSTA, ROBINSON, STEFANO, MASTRIANO AND
J. WARD, NOVEMBER 5, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, NOVEMBER 5, 2025
AN ACT
Providing for the annual recognition and observance of January
11 as "Human Trafficking Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Legislative findings.
The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:
(1) Human trafficking is a clear and present threat to
our Commonwealth and our nation.
(2) Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery
that involves the exploitation of individuals through force,
fraud or coercion for the purposes of forced labor, sexual
exploitation or other forms of involuntary servitude.
(3) According to the United States Department of State
and the National Human Trafficking Hotline, thousands of
cases of human trafficking are reported in the United States
each year, with Pennsylvania ranking ninth among the states
with the highest number of reported cases and fourth in the
