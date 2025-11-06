All Natural Stone Opens Newly Renovated Showroom in Dublin

All Natural Stone opens a new Dublin, CA showroom, expanding its Bay Area presence with premium tile, stone, and slab surfaces for design professionals.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Natural Stone announces the opening of its new showroom in Dublin, CA. With established showrooms in San Jose, Burlingame, and Berkeley, this move reinforces its reputation as a premier design destination for designer tile, natural stone and engineered slab surfaces across the Bay Area. The new Dublin location's expanded showroom makes it easier than ever for architects, contractors, homeowners, and designers to discover outstanding materials and professional guidance.The expansion reflects All Natural Stone’s commitment to offering one of the most comprehensive ranges of hard surfaces in the Bay Area. The new Dublin showroom features an extensive inventory of Italian marbles, Brazilian quartzites, quartz , semi-precious stones, terrazzo , and sustainable porcelain tile and slab products that beautifully replicate natural materials, combining elegance with environmental responsibility. Complementing these slab selections is an impressive portfolio of designer tile brands, including Artistic Tile, Arto, Bespoke Studio, and Walker Zanger. Clients can also explore a carefully curated in-stock tile collection that blends craftsmanship with cutting-edge design and the convenience of immediate availability.This new location also underscores the company’s dedication to an elevated design experience. Established in 2000, All Natural Stone is committed to offering a distinctive selection of natural stone slabs , innovative porcelain surfaces, and meticulously crafted tile to suit every taste and budget. ANS is recognized for its trusted expertise, exceptional service, and unmatched range of materials, serving Bay Area designers, architects, homeowners, and contractors with four convenient showrooms, responsive trade referrals, and personalized design support.For more information, go to allnaturalstone.com, follow them @allnaturalstone, or visit one of their convenient Bay Area locations.About: All Natural Stone, founded in 2000 and headquartered at 2504 Seaboard Ave, San Jose, CA 95131, operates showrooms in Burlingame, San Jose, Berkeley and their new location in Dublin. The company is renowned for its global sourcing of over 100 slab and tile varieties, ranging from exotic natural stone, eco-friendly porcelain, quartz, semi-precious stones, terrazzo, handmade ceramics, decorative mosaics, and stone tiles, as well as its knowledgeable design staff and trade referrals. All Natural Stone continues to be a leading resource for design professionals and homeowners alike.Address: 2504 Seaboard Ave San JoseCity: San JoseState: CAZip code: 95131Phone number: 408-544-9600E-mail: sanjoseshowroom@allnaturalstone.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.