Report by TCS and Peter Drucker Society Europe says Traditional Management Structures are Outdated

Insights from 10 global experts reveal that flattened hierarchies, orchestrated leadership, AI-enabled decision-making, and continuous talent transformation are key to perpetual adaptiveness for enterprises TCS in collaboration with the Peter Drucker Society Europe published a new report on ‘New Leadership for the Perpetually Adaptive Enterprise’.

Flattened hierarchies, orchestrator leadership, AI-enabled decision-making and continuous talent transformation are key to perpetual adaptiveness.

The joint report by TCS and the Peter Drucker Society Europe reflects a spirit of inquiry of the Drucker Forum community: not simply asking how to manage change, but how to renew management.” — Dr. Johan Roos, Executive Director, Vienna Center for Management Innovation

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, in collaboration with the Peter Drucker Society Europe published a new report on ‘ New Leadership for the Perpetually Adaptive Enterprise ’.Based on interviews with ten global leadership experts nominated by the Peter Drucker Society Europe, the report comes to a clear conclusion: traditional management models are coming to an end. To remain viable in the future, companies must fundamentally rethink their structures, leadership culture, and approach to technology.The report also offers key practical action points to leaders as businesses navigate geopolitical shifts, evolving energy systems, and rapidly changing customer expectations.Five key takeaways from the report:• Flatten organisational structures to remove hierarchical decision-making and empower those who are closer to customers• Embrace adaptive and inclusive leadership to empower employees at all levels, foster collective intelligence, and encourage continuous learning and scenario-based planning• Leverage technology, especially AI to enable new business models, support decision-making, and enhance collaboration• Get comfortable with disruption when transforming technology, rather than taking the safer, conventional path of customising existing systems• Prioritise continuous learning and give people freedom to fail by creating environments that support psychological safety, curiosity, and resilience; organisations should provide meaningful work, flexibility, and opportunities for growth to attract and retain talentSapthagiri Chapalapalli, Head of Europe, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “On the frontiers of a constantly evolving business landscape, companies face unprecedented challenges. For business leaders, this rapidly shifting environment requires a new mindset. Enterprises that embrace agility and innovation can navigate this shifting global arena with confidence, seize opportunities, and redefine success. By design, these organisations are not only able to keep pace with change but are poised to turn future challenges into opportunities.”TCS has been a longstanding partner of the Peter Drucker Society Europe, working together over the years to advance thought leadership and organisational adaptability.Dr. Johan Roos, Executive Director, Vienna Center for Management Innovation , Peter Drucker Society Europe, said, “What happens when the very qualities that once defined good management, judgment, creativity, and collaboration, are quietly outsourced to algorithms? The answer will shape not only the future of organisations but the future of management itself. This joint report by TCS and the Peter Drucker Society Europe reflects the same spirit of inquiry that guides the Drucker Forum community: not simply asking how to manage change, but how to renew management itself.”About Peter Drucker Society EuropeThe Peter Drucker Society Europe is a practitioner-led, multi-stakeholder group that builds on Peter Drucker’s fundamental ideas and ideals with the aim of contributing to the evolution of management as a vital piece of a functioning modern society.Each year, the Drucker Society Europe hosts the Global Peter Drucker Forum ( www.druckerforum.org ), a crystallizing event where decision makers convene to discuss the future of management in a pragmatic and solution-oriented manner.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of over 590,000 employees in 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients – helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.TCS sponsors 14 of the world’s most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

