T.E.A.M 4 Kids Partners with Autism Society of Greater Phoenix and City of Surprise for “Sensitive Santa”

TEAM4Kids Pediatric Therapy Sensitive Santa Experience

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- T.E.A.M. 4 Kids Pediatric Therapy, a leading provider of pediatric therapy services in the West Valley , is proud to announce its partnership with the Autism Society of Greater Phoenix and the City of Surprise Parks and Recreation to present the "Sensitive Santa Experience." This special event is designed to provide a supportive and low-sensory environment for children with special needs to visit with Santa Claus.The "Sensitive Santa Experience" will be held on Saturday, December 13th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Surprise Stadium, located at 15850 N. Bullard Ave.Understanding the unique challenges that bright lights and loud noises can present for individuals with sensory sensitivities, this event is crafted to offer a calm and welcoming atmosphere. Each child will have a one-on-one visit with Santa in a quiet, private area that is thoughtfully decorated to minimize sensory triggers.The event will also feature crafts, games, vendors, snacks, and holiday cheer. An ASL interpreter will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Families can register for the event by visiting the City of Surprise Parks and Recreation website at surpriseaz.gov/surpriserec and clicking on "Adaptive." For more information, please call 623.222.2284.At T.E.A.M. 4 Kids, our mission is to help every child reach their greatest potential. This event aligns perfectly with our values by creating an inclusive opportunity for children with special needs to enjoy a cherished holiday tradition in a way that is comfortable and joyful for them and their families.About T.E.A.M. 4 Kids Pediatric Therapy:T.E.A.M. 4 Kids Pediatric Therapy is dedicated to helping children reach their greatest potential. With a collaborative team of occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech therapists, and more, T.E.A.M. 4 Kids offers comprehensive care to support the development of children with a wide range of needs. We have locations in Surprise, Peoria, and Avondale, serving families throughout the West Valley. For more information, please visit www.team4kids.com

