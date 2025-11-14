Houzeo Strengthens Its Hold On Virginia's Market With New Buyer Platform

Home buyers across the Old Dominion can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo's new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo's Extensive Home Database: Houzeo provides access to over 1.5 million listings, including around 12,062 properties for sale in Virginia . The database matches the scale of Zillow and Redfin. Each listing comes with high-quality photos, detailed pricing, floor plans, property history, and local neighborhood info.2. IntelliSearch: Houzeo's IntelliSearch algorithm simplifies property searches for Virginia buyers. Whether they're looking for historic Alexandria homes for sale or new construction townhomes under $400k in Virginia Beach, this smart search function helps them find properties that match their preferences instantly, saving time and effort.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Houzeo's map filters enable homebuyers in Virginia to refine searches to find the most desirable homes in a neighborhood. With a tap on the map, buyers can view homes with price reductions, nearby open houses, new builds, or homes with $0 HOA in real time.4. Book a Home Tour: Buyers can easily schedule a tour at a time that works for them with just a few clicks.5. Save Favorite Homes: Whether comparing homes in Arlington, Norfolk, or Roanoke, Houzeo's Favorites feature helps buyers track and revisit listings of interest. It's perfect for partners or co-buyers who are reviewing options together.6. Contact Agent: Houzeo's "Contact Agent" feature makes it easy for Virginia buyers to reach out to listing agents. Whether they're looking for charming houses for sale in Fredericksburg or submitting an offer on a property in Chesapeake, they can communicate directly with agents. Get answers, updates, and make offers with a few clicks.And buyers can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or via the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it's related to a home, Houzeo has it covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple AppStore or the Google Play Store for free.

