Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market to Reach $9.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.1% CAGR

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market ResearchAccording to the report, the global dry eye syndrome treatment market was valued for $4,725.00 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $9,316.50 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.Dry eye syndrome (DES), also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca, occurs when eyes get dry due to lack of lubrication by tears. Dry eye syndrome is more common in people ages 50 and older.Request Sample of the Report on – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2807 Prime determinants of growthAn increase in the prevalence of dry eye syndrome and rise in demand for advanced treatment and an increase in the geriatric population drive the growth of the global dry eye syndrome treatment market. However, high cost of the dry eye treatment may restrict the market growth. Moreover, a rise in the number of key players and developing economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.The dry eye syndrome drugs segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By drug, the dry eye syndrome drugs segment dominated the market in 2022, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to new product approvals and product launch by key player. In addition, increase in adoption of dry eye syndrome drugs, improving health care services, and rapid economic growth in developing countries further boost the market growth. Lubricant segment held the major CAGR of 7.7% in 2032.The eye drops segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Depending on dosage form, the eye drops segment dominated the market in 2022, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to an increase in prevalence of dry eye syndrome and a rise in the adoption of eye drops. Ointments segment held the major CAGR of 8.1% in 2032.The retail pharmacies segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of retail pharmacies, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, and increase in the number of dry eye patients. Online providers segment held the major CAGR of 8.1% in 2032.For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2807 North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, North America has the highest market share, with $2002 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3714.5 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. The Asia pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. High burden of chronic diseases, increase in affordability, and improvements in healthcare access in developing countries such as India and China are the key driving factors that boost the growth of the market in the region.Leading Market Players: –AbbvieViatrisNovartis AGBausch & Lomb IncorporatedSun PharmaNovaliqSanten Pharmaceutical Co.AFT PharmaceuticalsAlconJohnson & JohnsonAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

