Plasma Fractionation Market registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Plasma Fractionation Market was estimated at $18.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $23.00 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/943 Increase in geriatric population across the world, surge in the incidence of rare diseases, rise in use of immunoglobulins in medicine, and emergence of plasma collection centers in different countries fuel the growth of the global plasma fractionation market. On the other hand, high cost of plasma derived products impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the frontrunners in the industry.Increase in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of rare diseases, rise in usage of immunoglobulins in areas of medicine, and upsurge in number of plasma collection centers drive the growth of the global plasma fractionation market. However, high cost of plasma-derived products hinders the market growth. On the other hand, potential for growth in emerging countries create new opportunities in the market.Plasma Fractionation Market SegmentationThe immunoglobulins segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on product, the immunoglobulins segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total share of the global plasma fractionation market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2027. This is due to increase in recognition and treatment of immune deficiencies along with rise in the usage of high dose IgG products in the treatment of autoimmune neurologic diseases. The research also discusses segments such as albumin and coagulation factor VIII.The neurology segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast periodBased on application, the neurology segment held the highest market share of the global plasma fractionation market, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2027. This is due to increase in awareness related to diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders in animals. The research also analyzes segments including hematology, immunology, critical care, and others.China (including Taiwan) to present lucrative opportunitiesBased on country, China (including Taiwan) contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global plasma fractionation market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This country is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026, owing to huge patient base of disorders such as hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease, and others along with rise in awareness related to blood donations.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/943 Leading market players:Grifols SABaxter International Inc.CSL LTD.Bio Product LaboratoryOctapharma AGSanquinLaboratoire Franais Du Fractionnement Et DesKedrionBiotestTakeda PharmaceuticalsRead More: Immunology Market Gains Momentum with Advanced Drug Approvals | CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2033About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

