Tensor Makes Its Abu Dhabi Debut at DRIFTx 2025 Showcasing the Future of Personal Autonomy

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tensor, the Silicon Valley based AI company behind the world’s first personal Robocar, is making its first appearance in the UAE capital at DRIFTx 2025, the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster’s flagship event hosted by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), taking place from 10 to 12 November at Yas Marina CircuitAs part of the first-ever Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, DRIFTx serves as the region’s leading international platform for smart, autonomous, and sustainable mobility — spanning air, land, sea, and robotics. Following acclaimed showcases at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport and GITEX Global 2025, Tensor arrives in Abu Dhabi to mark a major milestone in its mission to make autonomy safer, smarter, and built for personal ownership. DRIFTx will also feature a key moment for Tensor underscoring the company's growing partnership with Abu Dhabi and its vision to advance personal autonomy across the region. "Abu Dhabi represents a defining chapter in Tensor's journey, a place where the future of autonomy meets purpose and leadership," said Hugo Fozzati, Chief Business Officer at Tensor. "We are proud to take part at DRIFTx and contribute to the UAE's conviction for autonomous and intelligent mobility. . Tensor was built on a simple belief – that technology should serve humanity. Our goal is to give individuals control, privacy, and time, and empower every person to Own Their Autonomy."The Tensor Robocar is the world's first fully autonomous Level 4 vehicle designed for private ownership at scale. Built from the ground up for safety, privacy, and intelligence, the Robocar embodies Tensor’s vision of autonomy created for people.Powered by the Tensor Foundation Model, an advanced multimodal AI system trained on millions of real and simulated driving scenarios, the Robocar can perceive, reason, and act with human-like awareness. Equipped with over 100 integrated sensors, a true Dual Mode design that allows users to drive or be driven, and on-board data sovereignty that keeps all personal data encrypted within the car, Tensor sets a new benchmark for trust and safety in human mobility.“DRIFTx is more than an exhibition. It is a glimpse into the future,” said Eric O’Dell, Chief Financial Officer at Tensor. “I view events like DRIFTx as more than showcases of technology — they are catalysts for sustainable economic opportunity. Abu Dhabi’s forward-thinking investment landscape makes it the ideal environment for building the future of personal autonomy. Tensor’s presence here represents our commitment to long-term value creation through innovation that is not only intelligent and secure, but also financially scalable and globally impactful.”Tensor’s participation in DRIFTx aligns with the UAE’s national mobility strategy, which aims for 25 percent of all trips to be autonomous by 2030. The company’s global partnerships with NVIDIA, Oracle, VinFast, and Marsh continue to drive its mission to build autonomy that is reliable, secure, and human-centered.-Ends-About DRIFTx 2025Hosted by ADIO, DRIFTx 2025 is the global platform for smart and autonomous mobility and the flagship event of Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster. The three-day exhibition will feature innovations across air, land, sea, and robotics, including live demonstrations of autonomous vehicles, flying taxis, and maritime drones.Building on last year’s success, which welcomed more than 8,000 visitors from 65 countries, this year’s edition expands into robotics and advanced manufacturing, showcasing how mobility innovation connects to broader industrial transformation.Tensor at DRIFTxAt Yas Marina Circuit, Tensor will offer visitors an immersive experience with the Tensor Robocar, giving attendees a firsthand look at the next generation of personal AI-powered mobility. Tensor’s leadership team, including Hugo Fozzati and Eric O’Dell, will be on-site for executive briefings, investor discussions, and media engagements.About TensorTensor is an American AI company dedicated to building agentic products that empower individual consumers. Our flagship product, the Tensor Robocar, is the world’s first personal Robocar and the first AI agentic vehicle—fully autonomous, automotive-grade, and built for private ownership at scale. With native support for L0–L4 autonomy and a true Dual Mode design, you can choose to drive or be driven, enhanced by a foldable steering wheel and sliding display. Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, Tensor is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices in Barcelona, Singapore, and Dubai. At Tensor, we champion personal AI autonomy and ownership. Our vision is to build a future where everyone owns their own Artificial General Intelligence—a personal AGI that enables more time, freedom, and autonomy. We’re forging an alternative path where AGI serves only you, and is controlled solely by you. To those who share this vision: Own Your AutonomyFor media inquiries:press@tensor.ai | tensor@thehalo-agency.comFollow @TensorAuto on LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube or visit www.tensor.auto for updates.

