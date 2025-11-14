Houzeo Expands In Tennessee, Introduces A Cutting-Edge Buyer Platform

Home buyers across the Volunteer State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo's new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo's Extensive Home Database: Houzeo has a database of over 1.5 million listings nationwide. This includes around 44,563 properties for sale in Tennessee . The database aligns with Zillow, Redfin, and other major platforms. It features quality photos and detailed information. This includes floor plans, pricing, property history, and neighborhood insights.2. IntelliSearch: Houzeo's IntelliSearch tool makes it easy for Tennessee homebuyers to search using everyday language. They simply type phrases like "lakefront houses for sale in Crossville " or "new construction homes near downtown Nashville," and the system instantly shows matching listings. It streamlines the process, making home searching faster, easier, and more intuitive.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Houzeo's map filters let buyers visually explore listings based on preferences like open houses, price drops, brand-new constructions, or homes with no HOA fees. Buyers can interact with the map directly to filter and find homes that match their exact criteria instantly.4. Book a Home Tour: Buyers can book a tour time that fits their schedule with just a few clicks.5. Save Favorite Homes: Buyers explore various neighborhoods before purchasing a home. Whether it's historic properties in Franklin or suburban communities in Knoxville, Houzeo's Favorites feature helps them narrow their search. This tool makes it easier to create a shortlist, particularly for those with multiple owners.6. Contact Agent: Whether they're exploring family-friendly houses for sale in Murfreesboro or ready to make an offer on a Memphis property, Houzeo's 'Contact Agent' feature enables quick and transparent communication with listing agents. Buyers can ask questions, request updates, or submit offers—all with a single click.And buyers can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it's related to a home, Houzeo has it covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

