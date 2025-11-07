Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Through 2025?

The market for specialty pulp and paper chemicals has seen substantial growth in recent years, expanding from $24.26 billion in 2024 to an estimated $25.79 billion in 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This robust growth during the historical period is attributed to several factors such as rising demand for specialty papers, an increased need for packaging materials, the rapid expansion of e-commerce, growing concerns about food safety, and improvements in efficiency and productivity.

Anticipations indicate a robust rise in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market size in the coming years, with the projection of reaching $34.65 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 7.7%. Factors contributing to the growth through the forecast period encompass sustainability and the circular economy, evolving applications and market diversification, amplified demand for bespoke solutions, consumer education, and market consciousness, along with a rising requirement for premium paper products. Foreseen trends throughout the forecast period involve the use of nanotechnology in paper production, inkjet and digital printing paper, optimizing recycled fiber, the increased usage of functional paper applications, and the integration of digitalization and industry 4.0.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market?

Driven by the increased use of recycled paper, the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market is anticipated to experience significant growth. What is meant by recycled paper is paper that has been reprocessed and transformed back into paper. Specialty pulp and paper chemicals are intrinsic to paper manufacturing as they impart a white coloring to the paper while eliminating lignin. To illustrate, a report issued by The government of the United Kingdom in September 2024, disclosed that a whopping 62.4% of the packaging waste in the UK was recycled in 2022, and this figure rose to 64.8% in 2023. During this year, recycling accounted for 8.2 million tonnes of the overall 12.7 million tonnes of packaging waste produced. The most significant portion of the waste was from paper and cardboard, amounting to 5.4 million tonnes. As such, the amplified usage of recycled paper is acting as a catalyst for the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals include:

• AkzoNobel NV.

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• BASF SE

• Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• Mondi Group

• Kemira Oyj

• SNF Floerger

• The Dow Chemical Company

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market?

Leading firms in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals sector are prioritizing investment in new production lines to create advanced specialty pulps. These efforts aim to enhance the quality of their products, amplify sustainability, lessen environmental harm, and satisfy the growing market demand for inventive, eco-friendly paper goods. Investments are targeted towards the adoption of state-of-the-art technology to yield next-gen specialty pulps. It's predicted that this strategy will boost the competitiveness and ecological performance of the mills, thereby preserving and generating jobs in British Columbia. For example, in September 2024, Kruger Inc., a company based in Canada, declared a substantial investment of $32.4 million in its Kamloops Pulp Mill. This funding will be used to implement a new pressure diffusion washer equipped with AI-based controls - a first in Canada. This will not only maintain the 340 existing jobs at the Kamloops mill but also generate four new roles. Additionally, around 1,000 jobs are expected to be indirectly supported within the local biomass value chain as a result of this investment.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market

The specialty pulp & paper chemicalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Basic Chemicals, Functional Chemicals, Bleaching Chemicals, Process Chemicals

2) By Sales Channel: Direct/Institutional Sales, Indirect Sales

3) By Application: Packaging, Labeling, Printing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Basic Chemicals: Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Sulfide, Calcium Carbonate, Sulfuric Acid

2) By Functional Chemicals: Retention Aids, Wet Strength Resins, Defoamers, Coating Additives

3) By Bleaching Chemicals: Chlorine Dioxide, Hydrogen Peroxide, Ozone, Sodium Hypochlorite

4) By Process Chemicals: Pulping Chemicals, Sizing Agents, Dispersants, Biocides

View the full specialty pulp & paper chemicals market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-pulp-and-paper-chemicals-global-market-report

Global Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market was dominated by Asia-Pacific. However, with the highest projected growth, Europe is predicted to be the most rapidly expanding region in this market. The market report covers a wide scope of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

