Houzeo Expands Footprint In Oklahoma, Launches A Homebuyer Platform

Home buyers across the Sooner State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo's new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo's Extensive Home Database: Houzeo offers access to over 1.5 million listings, including approximately 28,496 properties for sale in Oklahoma . The database is in line with Zillow, Redfin, and other major platforms. Each listing includes high-quality images, pricing details, floor plans, property history, and local neighborhood insights.2. IntelliSearch: Houzeo's IntelliSearch algorithm allows buyers to easily search for properties, such as "affordable houses for sale in broken arrow " or "new townhouses in Edmond with a pool." Buyers can quickly find properties that fit their needs using simple language, saving time and effort.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Houzeo's interactive map filters let homebuyers visually navigate listings based on preferences such as open houses, price reductions, newly built homes, or properties without HOA fees. Buyers can instantly refine their search in real-time, focusing on exactly what matters to them.4. Book a Home Tour: Buyers can book a tour time that fits their schedule with just a few clicks.5. Save Favorite Homes: Homebuyers often compare neighborhoods like Tulsa, Norman, and Broken Arrow before choosing a home. Houzeo's Favorites feature lets buyers easily track and revisit shortlisted properties. This feature is especially helpful for couples or co-buyers reviewing options together.6. Contact Agent: Houzeo's Contact Agent function ensures buyers can communicate directly with listing agents. Whether they're exploring modern Oklahoma City homes for sale or looking to submit an offer on a property in Stillwater, they can request more details and submit offers—all with a simple click.And buyers can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it's related to a home, Houzeo has it covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.