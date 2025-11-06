Colle AI Introduces AI-Assisted Design Hubs to Redefine Creator Productivity

Empowering NFT creators with AI-driven tools for seamless multichain success.

Advanced automation and real-time intelligence empower faster, more flexible NFT creation across multichain networks

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has introduced AI-assisted design hubs aimed at transforming how creators develop, refine, and deploy digital assets. The new design hubs integrate adaptive automation and real-time feedback to boost productivity and simplify NFT design workflows across major blockchain ecosystems.The AI-assisted design hubs bring together intelligent automation, visual prototyping, and dynamic publishing tools in one unified workspace. With real-time editing and cross-chain functionality, creators can instantly adjust visuals, metadata, and smart contracts. The hubs support Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain—allowing creators to move between chains seamlessly while maintaining design precision and speed.“Efficiency and creativity should work together, not apart,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Colle AI’s AI-assisted design hubs empower creators to innovate without technical boundaries, offering a smarter, faster, and more connected approach to NFT development.”With the introduction of these design hubs, Colle AI reinforces its commitment to building AI-driven tools that simplify the creation process while maximizing artistic freedom. The new system reflects the platform’s ongoing mission to deliver scalable, intelligent, and user-friendly infrastructure for the Web3 creator economy.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

