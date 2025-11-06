Celebration of Life and Balloon Release for Jamar Champ

Jamar Champ Celebration of Life & Balloon Release

LET’S COME TOGETHER & PAINT THE SKY WITH LOVE, MEMORIES & REMEMBRANCE OF JAMAR CHAMP Booker T. Washington High School Houston, TX Thursday, Nov 6 @ 5:30 PM

God saw something in me way before I saw something in myself.” — Jamar Champ - posted to Instagram 8 days before his passing

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friends, family and loved ones are gathering tomorrow to celebrate the life of Jamar Champ who died on October 28th, 2025 in a horrific automobile accident when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle, travelling in the wrong direction on Katy Freeway in Houston, Texas. Champ's Celebration of Life is being held at his high school alma mater, Booker T. Washington High School in Houston. Guests are asked to bring white and blue balloons and are invited to come together to paint the sky with love, memories and remembrance for Jamar Champ.A thriving entrepreneur and servant of God, Champ was a triple-threat high school football star who went on to play collegiate football at North Dakota State University. A loving father, husband and son, Champ leaves behind a precious three-year old daughter, Amari Hermes Champ and nine-year old step daughter Khari Barbie Maxwell both whom he shares with Masika Kalysha.Kalysha and family have asked for prayers during this devastating time.

